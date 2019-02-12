Wilkinson urges Wealdstone to keep unbeaten run going with success at Gloucester

Wealdstone boss Bobby Wilkinson (pic Dan Finill/dfinill photography) DFinillPhotography

Stones drew at home to Billericay Town on Monday after winning at Eastbourne Borough last weekend

Bobby Wilkinson knows Wealdstone must keep their brilliant Vanarama National League South form in 2019 going on their trip to Gloucester City on Saturday.

Stones are yet to be beaten in nine league matches since the start of the year, taking 19 points from a possible 27.

That form has catapulted the Grosvenor Vale outfit firmly back into the race for the play-off places.

But with almost two months of the league campaign still to go, Wealdstone manager Wilkinson knows there is still plenty of work ahead for his team.

The Stones boss told the club website: “It doesn’t matter where you are in December, where you are in January or where you are in February.

“All I have to do is make sure that we give ourselves a chance of finishing in the play-offs.

“What’s good with this management team is that we’ve been in this position a few times before, so we know how to get momentum and how to keep it going.

“It can be taken away in such a short space of time too, which is why preparation, staying organised and keeping on the players is important.”

Wilkinson was speaking after watching Wealdstone earn a 1-1 draw at home to play-off rivals Billericay Town on Monday night.

Jake Sheppard put Stones ahead in the first half, before Danny Waldren drew the Blues level after the break.

And despite not taking all three points, Wilkinson expressed pleasure at the display from the Grosvenor Vale side, believing it to be the latest in a string of good performances.

“The boys were a credit again and I’ve said it before that in 2019, we have that mindset that we don’t know how to lose as long as we give 110 per cent,” added Wilkinson.

“The way we played on the front foot, we played with lots of energy and desire despite playing on Saturday.”

The weekend had seen Wealdstone ease to a 3-0 success at Eastbourne Borough, with David Pratt, Tarryn Allarakhia and Danny Green on target in the win.

And Stones will hope to add to that with another away win on their trip to Gloucester this Saturday.