National League South: Gloucester City 0 Wealdstone 0

Wealdstone boss Bobby Wilkinson (pic Dan Finill/dfinill photography) DFinillPhotography

Wealdstone were held to a goalless draw by hosts Gloucester City on Saturday.

Constant pressure from the Stones came to no avail as City secured their fourth home clean sheet in a row under new boss Mike Cook.

Tigers sub goalkeeper Tom King almost spilled the ball right into Stones midfielder Simon Mensah in the six-yard box within seven minutes, but spontaneously lashed the ball clear with his right foot.

Seven minutes later Stones full-back Freddie Grant attempted an audacious left-footed volley which went just wide of the far post.

French midfielder Fabien Robert floated a teasing cross into the box but it went all the way to Stones ‘keeper Jonathan North in the 16th minute.

Just a minute later Grant’s cross from the left found Danny Green at the far post but his header was well saved by King.

Stones midfielder Christian Smith fired over from the edge of the box five minutes before half-time and sent another too high soon after.

On the stroke of half-time Robert tried a spectacular bicycle-kick but the finish lacked power and bobbled away for a goal-kick.

It took nine minutes after the half-time interval for the away side to create another opportunity, as a Smith free-kick went wide of King’s goal.

Wealdstone racked up multiple corners through the second half, but were unable to win any individual aerial battles.

The hour mark was approaching fast when Green hit the post before the set-piece specialist was flagged offside.

Entering the final quarter of the contest, Robert had a speculative shot on target awkwardly parried away by North.

And Smith had another edge-of-the-box effort, this time a volley, well-blocked by the Tigers defence in the 73rd minute.

A miscommunication between King and Sam Avery almost gave Wealdstone a simple goal with 10 minutes to go but the ball would not fall down to a visiting player.

Jake Sheppard tried to recreate his finish from Monday night’s match with Billericay but could not find the target in the 84th minute.

Two minutes before time Connor Stevens’ header from a Green cross was well saved by King.

And Stevens had another opportunity when he saw his shot go wide of the far post just seconds later.

Gloucester substitute Josh Thomas fired from distance but sent the effort high over the bar.

And Stones went down to 10 men in stoppage time when an impact injury ended Sheppard’s afternoon, with all three substitutions having been made by Bobby Wilkinson, as they extended their unbeaten run in 2019.