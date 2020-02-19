Frustrating week for Hendon as two games are called off

Hendon manager Lee Allinson celebrates after a win (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

Hendon have endured a frustrating week with both of their BetVictor Southern Premier South games being called off due to the weather.

Saturday's home game with Hayes & Yeading United looked to be going ahead but was called off two minutes before kick-off.

And it was a similar story on Tuesday as Poole Town's pitch passed an early inspection but after the Hendon players and staff had made the long trip down south, the referee opted to call it off much to the frustration of manager Lee Allinson and his side.

Allinson tweeted: "Absolute scandal what's happened here tonight. Four-hour journey to get to the ground for it to be called off."

But in a statement, Poole's chairman Chris Reeves said: "I totally understand the criticism of the club arising out of the Hendon postponement. Any criticism, however, is just not appropriate.

"At my request the inspecting referee consulted the match referee at length. Between them, the decision was made for the game to be declared on.

The club could not have postponed the fixture at that stage even if we were convinced that was the right thing to do.

"When I arrived at the ground at 5.30 the pitch was playable. It was the torrential 20-minute downpour at 5.45/6pm that defeated us.

"The match referee took the decision to postpone. We had carried out our responsibilities to the letter.

"This was not a case of us being cavalier or irresponsible."

Hendon will be hoping for a return to action when they travel to Salisbury on Saturday looking to continue their six-game winning run.

The Greens have also brought in experienced goalkeeper Jonathan North, who recently left Wealdstone after spending ten years at the club.

Speaking to Hendon FC TV, North said: "Leaving Wealdstone after ten years, I needed to make sure that the next move was the right one for me.

"This felt like a good move for me not just for this season but for next in terms of the lads we're bringing in now and building for next season.

"I'm looking forward to next year and we've still got plenty of games left for this season."