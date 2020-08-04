Search

Advanced search

Four Wealdstone players named in the National League South team of the season

PUBLISHED: 14:00 04 August 2020

Dennon Lewis celebrates his goal for Wealdstone against St Albans (pic Adam Williams)

Dennon Lewis celebrates his goal for Wealdstone against St Albans (pic Adam Williams)

Archant

Four Wealdstone players have been selected in the National League South Team of the season for 2019/20 after being crowned champions.

Captain Jerome Okimo started 32 of our 33 league games last season, contributing to 11 clean sheets and three goals in the National League South.

Full-back Michee Efete had a breakout year and is also selected in the Team of the Season.

You may also want to watch:

The Chairman’s Award winner scored on eight occasions and registered three assists in all competitions.

Central midfielder Billy Clifford was also selected - The former Chelsea youngster made 31 league appearances, scoring six goals and assisting nine times in the National League South.

The Stones final player in the Team of the Season is our Jock Law Trophy and Young Stones Player of the Year winner Dennon Lewis.

The winger had a remarkable season, scoring 13 goals and getting 10 assists across 39 appearances in all competitions.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Brent leader accused of having ‘no credibility’ over the issue of adhering to lockdown measures

Cllr Muhammed Butt, Leader of Brent Council. Picture: Francis Henry

Overnight blaze at recyling plant in Neasden being investigated

Firefighters dealt with a blaze at a recyling plant in Neasden. Picture: David Nathan

QPR chief executive defends parachute payments

Queens Park Rangers' CEO Lee Hoos. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Stonebridge arson killing: Man denies murder but admits manslaughter of his estranged wife

Stonebridge fire victim Denise Michelle Keane-Barnett-Simmons. Picture: Met Police

Dudden Hill councillor’s suspension for posting antisemitic video is lifted by the Labour Party

Brent Council's new executive has been announced

Most Read

Brent leader accused of having ‘no credibility’ over the issue of adhering to lockdown measures

Cllr Muhammed Butt, Leader of Brent Council. Picture: Francis Henry

Overnight blaze at recyling plant in Neasden being investigated

Firefighters dealt with a blaze at a recyling plant in Neasden. Picture: David Nathan

QPR chief executive defends parachute payments

Queens Park Rangers' CEO Lee Hoos. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Stonebridge arson killing: Man denies murder but admits manslaughter of his estranged wife

Stonebridge fire victim Denise Michelle Keane-Barnett-Simmons. Picture: Met Police

Dudden Hill councillor’s suspension for posting antisemitic video is lifted by the Labour Party

Brent Council's new executive has been announced

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Four Wealdstone players named in the National League South team of the season

Dennon Lewis celebrates his goal for Wealdstone against St Albans (pic Adam Williams)

QPR chief executive defends parachute payments

Queens Park Rangers' CEO Lee Hoos. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Man taken to hospital with stab injuries after night of violence in Harlesden

Man in his 30s stabbed in Harlesden. Picture: Met Police

Brent man among seven arrested in connection with Alexander Kareem murder

Victim Alexander Kareem. Picture: Met Police

Bridge Park battle: The 40-year saga of a community facility

Huge crowd protest over threat to close Bridge Park Community Centre in 2018. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg