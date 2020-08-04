Four Wealdstone players named in the National League South team of the season

Dennon Lewis celebrates his goal for Wealdstone against St Albans

Four Wealdstone players have been selected in the National League South Team of the season for 2019/20 after being crowned champions.

Captain Jerome Okimo started 32 of our 33 league games last season, contributing to 11 clean sheets and three goals in the National League South.

Full-back Michee Efete had a breakout year and is also selected in the Team of the Season.

The Chairman’s Award winner scored on eight occasions and registered three assists in all competitions.

Central midfielder Billy Clifford was also selected - The former Chelsea youngster made 31 league appearances, scoring six goals and assisting nine times in the National League South.

The Stones final player in the Team of the Season is our Jock Law Trophy and Young Stones Player of the Year winner Dennon Lewis.

The winger had a remarkable season, scoring 13 goals and getting 10 assists across 39 appearances in all competitions.