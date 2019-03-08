Former Boro boss Anderson retires from football after lifting FA Vase at Wembley

Anderson previously in charge of Boro from 2011 to 2015

Former Harrow Borough boss Dave Anderson retired from football management in style on Sunday after guiding Chertsey Town to success in the FA Vase final.

The 57-year-old took charge of Boro in the summer of 2011 and remained in the dugout until departing in January 2015.

Anderson remained out of work until joining Chertsey of the Combined Counties Premier Division in March 2018.

The former goalkeeper's final game in football management saw him take charge of the Curfews in the Vase final against Cray Valley Paper Mills.

Chertsey fell behind in the 36th minute when Gavin Tomlin netted for the Millers, but Anderson's side drew level three minutes later thanks to a goal from Sam Flegg.

With no further goals, the match went to extra time and Town took the lead in the 105th minute when Jake Baxter calmly converted from the penalty spot.

The Curfews then rounded out their success in style when former Harrow defender Quincy Rowe curled home from 25 yards in the 117th minute.

After lifting the Vase, Anderson used his post-match press conference to announce his retirement from football manager and the ex-Boro boss certainly went out on a high.

"I'm very emotional and to win a final at Wembley is an unbelievable thing," said the 57-year-old.

"I've just told my players that I've retired, that's me done, so it was a big moment for me and I'm happy about that.

"To win at Wembley is every schoolboy's dream and I'm kicking towards 60, so to do it is unbelievable.

"The way it's finished, you couldn't write the script. I worked at AFC Wimbledon in the past where it's a Hollywood movie and you wouldn't believe it, but you wouldn't believe this either.

"I knew it was the right time for me to retire again. I'd enjoyed retirement before and enjoyed playing golf, but how lucky am I that I said yes to coming back and this happened.

"It has to rank as the best achievement in my career. As a manager, this was the pinnacle."

Anderson certainly bowed out of football management in the perfect way by winning a final at Wembley Stadium.

And it may be hard to tempt the ex-Harrow boss back out of it for a second time!