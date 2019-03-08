Search

League fixtures revealed for both Hendon and Harrow Borough

PUBLISHED: 20:22 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 20:47 16 July 2019

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Both Hendon and Harrow Borough discovered their fixture schedules on Friday for the upcoming BetVictor Premier Division South season.

Boro will start their season with a home game against Merthyr Town, while Hendon will travel away to Weston-super-Mare, which both take place on Saturday, August 10.

The Greens are then back at home on Tuesday, August 13 against Metropolitan Police, with Harrow facing local rivals Hayes & Yeading United away on the same day.

Boxing Day sees the two sides play each other for the first time, with the reverse fixture taking place on Easter Monday.

Hendon face Merthyr Town away on the last day of the season and Blackfield & Langley at home in the second to last game.

Meanwhile, Harrow will face Yate Town at home in their second to last game and travel away to Tiverton Town for the final game of the league season.

Most Read

Wembley brothers who aided the kidnap and assault of a dad-to-be jailed for 21 years

Brothers Aston and Denzil Rochester. Picture: Met Police

QPR transfer rumours: Alan Judge bid turned down by Ipswich

Alan Judge celebrates after scoring for the Republic of Ireland. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio death: Two Stonebridge men charged with gunning down 26-year-old in Monks Park

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

WATCH;The moment police forced their way into a Wembley home in a triple dawn raid to fight knife, gun and drug crime in Brent

Police carry out a dawn raid in Brent. Picture: David Nathan

Harlesden dad-to-be jailed after hiring cousin to kill his unborn child

Harief Pearson. PIcture: Met Police

League fixtures revealed for both Hendon and Harrow Borough

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Toby caps fine display with five-wicket haul in crushing win

Middlesex celebrate a wicket in the County Championship Division Two (pic: Bradley Collyer/PA Images).

Brondesbury captain Overy says side lost to better team in Crouch End

Brondesbury skipper James Overy (left) (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Middlesex close in on another victory

Middlesex's Sam Robson (pic: John Walton/PA)

Hendon finish third in Spencer McCall Invitational tournament

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)
