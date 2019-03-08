League fixtures revealed for both Hendon and Harrow Borough

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Both Hendon and Harrow Borough discovered their fixture schedules on Friday for the upcoming BetVictor Premier Division South season.

Boro will start their season with a home game against Merthyr Town, while Hendon will travel away to Weston-super-Mare, which both take place on Saturday, August 10.

The Greens are then back at home on Tuesday, August 13 against Metropolitan Police, with Harrow facing local rivals Hayes & Yeading United away on the same day.

Boxing Day sees the two sides play each other for the first time, with the reverse fixture taking place on Easter Monday.

Hendon face Merthyr Town away on the last day of the season and Blackfield & Langley at home in the second to last game.

Meanwhile, Harrow will face Yate Town at home in their second to last game and travel away to Tiverton Town for the final game of the league season.