Harrow hope to get back on track at Farnborough

PUBLISHED: 16:00 14 February 2019

Harrow manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harrow manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Boro beaten 3-2 at Dorchester Town last weekend

Harrow Borough will aim to collect just a third win of 2019 when they make the trip to Farnborough in the Evo-Stik South Premier South on Saturday.

Boro began the New Year in fine form with victories against Staines Town and Metropolitan Police, but have gone without a win in their subsequent six games.

The latest disappointment for Steve Baker’s boys came on Saturday as they went down 3-2 at mid-table Dorchester Town.

The Rogers Family Stadium side trailed at the break in that game after Benjamin Seymour put the Magpies in front in the 17th minute.

It got worse for Harrow less than a minute into the second half as Luke Winsper doubled Dorchester’s lead.

Seymour was then at the double five minutes later to seemingly wrap up the points for Town.

Anthony O’Connor pulled one back for Boro with 22 minutes remaining to offer hope of a comeback.

That hope grew in the 84th minute when O’Connor’s second goal cut the deficit to one and set up a thrilling finale.

But despite Baker’s boys giving it their all in the closing minutes, they were unable to find an equaliser.

It was a disappointing result for the Rogers Family Stadium outfit, who dropped out of the play-off places following the loss.

Harrow will look to dust themselves down and pick themselves up in time for Saturday as they bid for a first win in seven.

If Boro are looking for a confidence-booster ahead of the weekend, they need look no further than their previous meeting with Farnborough.

When Baker’s boys hosted the Yellows on December 1, they cruised to a 5-0 success at home.

Ryan Moss scored twice that day, while Shaun Preddie, Mitchel Gough and O’Connor were all also on target for the Rogers Family Stadium club.

A repeat result would certainly not go amiss this weekend as Harrow bid to get back on the winning trail.

And any success could be just what Boro need to embark on another good run of form in the league.

It could well be a crucial weekend for Baker’s boys in the league.

