Southern League: Farnborough 1 Harrow 1

Harrow's George Fenton (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dylan Kearney's 81st-minute goal gave Harrow a point to take home from a previously unhappy hunting ground.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With the injury list still a long one, Steve Baker brought in midfielder Thomas Scott, newly-signed from Sweden, and Taurean Roberts, back at the club after a previous loan spell a couple of years ago, for their league debuts.

Another re-signing, Joakim Ehui, who was at the club in the Dave Anderson era, was on the bench but Roberts looked well off the pace for the hour he was on the pitch, and neither he nor Kearney offered an outlet to those behind them during a first half when Harrow were very much under the cosh.

A fine George Fenton header cleared a dangerous Bradley Keetch free-kick, before Connor Cullen shot narrowly wide after a good right-wing build-up.

When George Moore lost possession, Farnborough switched the ball from left to right and CJ Fearn hit a 20-yarder that crashed against the bar, a scramble following before the ball was cleared.

Harrow's first serious foray saw good work from Kearney set up Moore for a shot that was blocked but the home pressure continued and another good Fenton header got a dangerous corner clear, with Andrew Sealey-Harris curling a shot over from the edge of the area in the follow-up.

Moore forced Liam Beach in the home goal into action for the first time as he tracked from left to right across the area, swivelling to hit a low drive that the keeper dived to turn round the post.

Scott's dead-ball deliveries were very much a plus point and a good corner from him led to a Moore over-the-shoulder effort being blocked.

But just when it seemed that Harrow might be gaining a foothold in the game, Farnborough opened the scoring in the 38th minute.

You may also want to watch:

A ball into the box was only half-cleared and Sealey-Harris wasn't closed down, as he hit a fierce shot that flew past a static Hafed Al-Droubi, possibly with the aid of a deflection.

Harrow did well to reach the interval only one down as the hosts took some confidence from their goal, as Al-Droubi saved Fearn's low shot and Guy Hollis rose to head a corner narrowly over.

The second half began with strong home claims for a penalty, as Keetch fell under Fenton's challenge, but referee Mr Sandoe was having none of it.

Al-Droubi saved from Reggie Young and Sealey-Harris shot across goal, but Harrow were starting to show signs of recovery, with Kearney twisting onto a bouncing ball to bring a save from Beach, with Moore's follow-up header going wide and Moore then curling over from Josh Andrew's pass.

The introductions of Dylan Ive and Juwon Akintunde, for Lewis Cole and the labouring Roberts, breathed further life into the visitors, who had to reorganise when Chinua Cole had to depart injured.

Excellence Muhemba came on with Scott dropping to left-back and Muhemba immediately drew a save from Beach with a low drive from the edge of the box.

Andrew and Muhemba set up Moore for a shot that forced Beach to go full-length to turn round the post before a beautiful pass from Scott sent Muhemba away on the left and his cross went beyond the far post, but Ive was there to return it into danger, picking out Jordan Ireland, who hit a cross-shot that a poaching Kearney redirected into the net.

Both sides could have got a winner late on but Scott got in the way of Young's shot, with Al-Droubi saving Jordan Alawode-Williams's follow-up, while Cullen's shot deflected across goal, and then, for Harrow, a Scott corner was reworked back to him, and his cross was met by an Akintunde header that went inches over.

Harrow: Al-Droubi, Andrew, C Cole (Muhemba 70), Ireland, Pepera, Fenton, Roberts (Ive 63), Scott, Kearney, Moore, L Cole (Akintunde 63). Unused subs: Pearce, Ehui.

Attendance: 312.