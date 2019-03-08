FA Cup: Farnborough 0 Wealdstone 5

National League South table toppers Wealdstone cruised into the third qualifying round of the FA Cup with a comfortable win over Farnborough at Cherrywood Road on Saturday.

A first-half brace from Ross Lafayette, along with goals from Dennon Lewis, Jacob Mendy, and Sanchez Watt led the Stones to an emphatic victory over Boro, who will find out their opponents for the next round on Monday when the draw is made on Talksport 2 at 1.30pm.

Wealdstone started brightly and were agonisingly close to taking the lead in the fifth minute as Lewis produced one of his trademark surges down the left wing, laying off to Danny Green, whose powerful strike was deflected to Nick Arnold at the far post, but his effort was cleared off of the line.

Further excellent work from Lewis in the 15th minute saw him play the ball to Michee Efete on the edge of the box, who unleashed a fierce shot towards goal, which prompted Boro goalkeeper Liam Beach to make a vital save.

The Stones continued to dominate possession, and again came close to seizing the lead in the 26th minute as Billy Clifford's whipped corner towards the back post found Connor Stevens, who rose highest to head on target, but Beach produced another fine save to thwart the defender's effort.

In the 30th minute, the Stones were duly rewarded for their early pressure as top goal scorer Lafayette pounced during a melee in the Boro box to beat Beach.

And 10 minutes later, Wealdstone doubled their lead in spectacular fashion as Lewis picked up a loose ball on the edge of the box and rifled a stunning shot into the top corner past Beach.

On the stroke of half time, Green's curled corner was clinically headed home past Beach by talisman Lafayette to make it 3-0.

Wealdstone started the second half in the same vein, coming close to a fourth in the 46th minute as Green bent a delightful effort towards the top corner, which flew narrowly wide.

Three minutes later, Lafayette was inches away from completing his second hat trick of the season as Green played a clever curling free-kick into box, which marginally evaded the striker.

But in the 61st minute, super sub Mendy latched onto a through ball to powerfully convert past Beach, low into the bottom corner.

Mendy went close seven minutes later, producing a vicious strike from the edge of the box which blazed agonisingly over the crossbar.

In the 74th minute, Green latched onto new signing George McLennan's cross, half-volleying towards goal, but Boro cleared off the line again.

The visitors cemented their victory in fine style, though, as Sanchez Watt diverted Mendy's half-volley with a looping header over Beach to score his first goal for the club, and send the Stones cruising into the next round.