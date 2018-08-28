Search

Nation encouraged to ‘Be Part Of It’ as The FA and London mark 500 days until start of Euro 2020

PUBLISHED: 14:00 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:07 29 January 2019

There are just 500 days until the start of Euro 2020, with Wembley Stadium hosting seven matches (pic: Kate Green for The FA)

Kate Green for The FA

Volunteer programmes to assist hosting of matches at competition have been launched

The FA and the city of London have marked the 500 day countdown on the road to UEFA Euro 2020 by launching the UEFA Euro 2020 and Citywide volunteer programmes, with the help of England manager Gareth Southgate and volunteers from tournaments past and present.

London is one of the 12 cities across Europe which will play host to the tournament in its 60th anniversary year, with Wembley Stadium hosting seven matches, including both semi-finals and the showpiece final.

The UEFA Euro 2020 Volunteer programme provides the opportunity for approximately 1,300 people to play a crucial role in the delivery of UEFA Euro 2020, in vital roles based in and around the stadium across areas including Accreditation, Broadcasting, Event Transport and Spectator Services, amongst others.

The Mayor of London will recruit a further 2,000 volunteers to help with welcoming fans from across Europe and supporting key tournament infrastructure across the city in fanzones and transport hubs.

Applications for both programmes will open in June 2019, however prospective volunteers are now invited to register their interest to apply and to be kept up to date with tournament news via TheFA.com/Euro2020Volunteer.

“There is nothing quite like the excitement and electricity that hosting games at a major international tournament can bring – to have that buzz around Wembley, London and the nation again will be extremely special,” said Southgate.

“Hopefully, as a team we will be able to play our own role in UEFA Euro 2020, but I would encourage anyone with an interest in the tournament to consider applying to be a volunteer.

“You will be part of that incredible atmosphere and will play an invaluable role in welcoming fans to London and Wembley – it promises to be a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

