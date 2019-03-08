Experience can help Hendon improve this season says boss Jimmy Gray

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray celebrates the win that saves the club from relegation (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray is hoping the experience he has added to his squad can help them have a more comfortable season in the BetVictor Southern League Premier Division South.

The Greens stayed up on the final day last season after a difficult campaign which saw them finish just three points above the relegation zone.

Gray expects another challenging season but is hoping that the added experience through the likes of Tom Hamblin and Sam Corcoran can help his side to stay away from a relegation scrap.

"We had a good start to last season, we just had a really tough run," he said.

"We managed to stay up on the last day. A few people from the season before left, we had to put a squad together.

"We were inexperienced last year. We managed to lose games we were comfortable in.

"I think every season has those runs. We've added some good experience for when we do have those tough runs.

"With more experience we can manage the game better. I'm hopeful we can have a much better season and can be at the right end of the table this year.

"I think realistically mid-table but I want better than that. If we get a top half finish that is something we can take."

Hendon have had a busy pre-season which has seen them take on a number of sides who are in leagues above them.

Their results include a 1-1 draw with St Albans City and a narrow 2-1 defeat to Billericay Town.

The manager admits the situation at the club is not perfect and is still hoping for some more additions after the departures of a few players, including forward Ogo Obi.

Gray added: "A lot of people know the situation I walked into wasn't easy.

"We don't own our ground and we don't have much money but we want to be competitive.

"I'm still looking to add quality. We're still looking for players in the market.

"We have played well against the top teams in pre-season but not so much against the lower teams. Players are at different stages."

Hendon start their season away at Weston-super-Mare on Saturday.