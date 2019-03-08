Search

Ex-Chelsea midfielder Billy Clifford signs for Wealdstone

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:42 22 July 2019

Billy Clifford signs for Wealdstone. Picture: Dan Finill | DFinill Photography

Archant

Wealdstone have signed former Chelsea midfielder Billy Clifford.

The 26-year-old has played with manager Dean Brennan before at Hemel Hempstead Town and Billericay Town and also spent time at Slough Town last season.

He earned his first professional contract with Chelsea in 2010 and has also played for Colchester United, Yeovil Town, Walsall, Crawley Town and Slough Town.

Clifford has already made four appearances for Wealdstone and scored against Chesham United last Thursday.

Speaking to the club, he said: "I've taken all those experiences and that's made me the person and the player that I am today.

"I'm looking forward to trying to get that hunger and passion back for the game that I had back then and hopefully Wealdstone is the team that can do that.

"We're looking in good shape so hopefully we can go one better and get promoted. The way the manager wants me to play suits me down to a tee which was a massive factor in me coming here."

