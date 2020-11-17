Wealdstone have winning run brought to a halt away to Eastleigh

Dennon Lewis of Wealdstone (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

National League: Eastleigh 2 Wealdstone 0

Wealdstone have their five game winning streak brought to a halt as they suffer a narrow 2-0 defeat away to Eastleigh in the National League.

A 67th minute goal from Cavanagh Miley and a late striker from Sam Smart sealed the three points for the Spitfires against the Stones at the Silverlake Stadium.

A back pass from the hosts midfielder Jack Payne almost found his own net as goalkeeper Joe McDonnell has to scramble the ball away in the fourth minute of play.

In the 17th minute Stones left-back Jacob Mendy got in behind the Eastleigh back line and pulled back to find attacker Moses Emmanuel but the former Billericay Town man was deemed to have fouled the on-rushing Eastleigh defender.

Two minutes later Eastleigh had their first real chance of the match after Stones dominated the early moments of the contest as Cavanagh Miley’s effort from the edge of the box went just wide of Harry Isted’s post.

Stones striker Danny Parish then had the ball in the back of the net in the 22nd minute but it was deemed offside in the build-up to the goal therefore was ruled out.

Neither side could find the back of the net or a way of opening the scoring meaning they headed into the half-time break goalless.

Early in the second-half Eastleigh striker Ben House was brought down on the edge of the box and up stepped Joe Tomlinson but he saw his strike go over the crossbar.

The defender then had another glorious chance as he found himself free from a corner but he sent his header over the bar in the 53rd minute of play.

In the 67th minute of play the hosts broke the deadlock as Miley’s effort from inside the box, as he got on the end of a loose ball, found its way past the helpless Isted.

Ten minutes later Stones substitute Ross Lafayette found Parish in the box but his goal bound effort was blocked as Dean Brennan’s men searched for an equaliser.

Eastleigh doubled their lead in the 93rd minute of play as Sam Smart finished off a well worked move as Wealdstone committed men forward looking for a late equaliser.

There was some late drama as defender Michael Green received a second yellow card for kicking the ball away leaving Eastleigh with 10 men as the final whistle blew in the 95th minute.

Eastleigh: McDonnell, Smart, Wynter, Boyce, Green, Tomlinson, Miley (Hill 79), Payne, Hollands, House, Barnett (Smith 65).

Unused subs: Bird, Bearwish, Blair.

Wealdstone: Isted, Efete, Cawley, Okimo, Mendy, Phillips, Smith, Green (Benyu 83), Lewis (Slew 83), Parish, Emmanuel (Lafayette 75).

Unused subs: Askew and Charles.