Wealdstone hope Eastbourne are not boosted by new boss McGhee

PUBLISHED: 10:00 22 February 2019

Wealdstone's next opponents Eastbourne Borough have appointed Mark McGhee as their new manager (pic: Scott Heavey/PA)

Stones drew 2-2 at home to St Albans City last weekend

Wealdstone will be wary of the impact new Eastbourne Borough boss Mark McGhee may have on his side in Saturday’s Vanarama National League South clash.

This weekend sees Stones head for the Sports, who earlier this week appointed McGhee, who previously managed Leicester City in the Premier League, as their new boss.

Bobby Wilkinson’s men will hope the appointment of McGhee does not boost Eastbourne too much as Wealdstone look to make it eight league games without defeat.

Stones maintained their unbeaten run last weekend with a 2-2 draw at home to play-off rivals St Albans City.

Dave Diedhiou put the Saints ahead in the 15th minute, before a stoppage-time penalty from Christian Smith for Wealdstone made it 1-1 at half-time.

Wilkinson’s men then took the lead through David Pratt early in the second half, but a Liam Sole goal for City in the stoppage time saw the visitors dramatically snatch a point.

