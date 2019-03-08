Duke of Cambridge visits Hendon FC to learn about mental health work

The Duke of Cambridge during his visit to Hendon FC. Picture: Tim Whitby/PA Wire PA Wire/PA Images

Hendon FC received a special visit from Prince William on Friday, who learned about the club's mental health work.

The Duke of Cambridge met manager Jimmy Gray as well as supporters to learn about the club's outreach programme which they run with Brent Early Years Intervention Service.

Those living with mental health issues are able to train and play games as part of a team, with the club also offering free tickets to games for anyone who is experiencing mental health issues.

Gray said: "I spoke to him about the FA Cup and the expectations of the club.

"It gives us a bit of publicity. It was a good day for the club.

"For anybody who is feeling not themselves or has an issue with their mental health, they can email the chairman and give a bit of background on the issues and come down and mingle with people.

"It's a really nice things for the club to be doing."