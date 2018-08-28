Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Harrow hope for better luck with weather at Dorchester

PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 February 2019

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Boro saw last weekend’s clash with Walton Casuals postponed because of the cold snap

Harrow Borough will hope for better luck with the weather on Saturday when they head for Dorchester Town in the Evo-Stik South Premier South.

Boro were due to host Walton Casuals last weekend, but saw that match fall foul of the cold snap.

The weather robbed Steve Baker’s men of their ability to end a five-game losing run in the league, but they get another chance to bring that streak to a halt this weekend.

The Rogers Family Stadium club will be aiming to do the double over Dorchester having beaten the Magpies 4-1 at home in October.

Ryan Moss, Anthony O’Connor, George Moore and Dylan Kearney were all on target for Harrow in that triumph.

Boro will be hoping for a similar result this weekend as they bid to return to winning ways in the league.

And Baker’s boys will also be looking to capitalise on Dorchester’s poor home form, with the Magpies without a win in their last 10 league matches at Avenue Stadium.

Most Read

Kilburn duo jailed for eight years for supplying drugs in a county line

Lawrence Amoah and Bhavin Patel. Picture: Met Police

Brent Council proceeds with plans for new Bridge Park hub as court day looms

Artists impression of how a new Bridge Park community hub. Picture: Brent Council

Drunk driver fined after using fake police ID to get a discount at McDonald’s in Wembley Park

Vinod Patel. Picture: Met Police

Dawn raid in Wembley finds two children among the 19 people living in a four-bed house

Dawn raid found 19 people living in an illegal property in Nathan Road, Wembley. Picture: Brent Council

Dollis Hill teen jailed for nine months for attempting to strangle a police officer during drug search

Kiyarn Francis-Williams. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Kilburn duo jailed for eight years for supplying drugs in a county line

Lawrence Amoah and Bhavin Patel. Picture: Met Police

Brent Council proceeds with plans for new Bridge Park hub as court day looms

Artists impression of how a new Bridge Park community hub. Picture: Brent Council

Drunk driver fined after using fake police ID to get a discount at McDonald’s in Wembley Park

Vinod Patel. Picture: Met Police

Dawn raid in Wembley finds two children among the 19 people living in a four-bed house

Dawn raid found 19 people living in an illegal property in Nathan Road, Wembley. Picture: Brent Council

Dollis Hill teen jailed for nine months for attempting to strangle a police officer during drug search

Kiyarn Francis-Williams. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

England international hails London’s B Active programme

Nikita Parris (England football star), Ellie O�Brien (B Active participant) and Mims Davies MP, Minister for Sport and Civil Society

Harrow hope for better luck with weather at Dorchester

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

QPR’s Chair enjoys memorable debut on loan at Stevenage

Ilias Chair of Stevenage takes on Matt Worthington of Yeovil Town (pic: Danny Loo)

Spurs confirm Arsenal clash to take place at Wembley

Olympic Way leading to Wembley Stadium (Picture: Nathalie Raffray)

Hendon aim to maintain unbeaten run at Wimborne

Connor Calcutt celebrates scoring Hendon's equaliser (pic DBeechPhotography)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists