Harrow hope for better luck with weather at Dorchester

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Boro saw last weekend’s clash with Walton Casuals postponed because of the cold snap

Harrow Borough will hope for better luck with the weather on Saturday when they head for Dorchester Town in the Evo-Stik South Premier South.

Boro were due to host Walton Casuals last weekend, but saw that match fall foul of the cold snap.

The weather robbed Steve Baker’s men of their ability to end a five-game losing run in the league, but they get another chance to bring that streak to a halt this weekend.

The Rogers Family Stadium club will be aiming to do the double over Dorchester having beaten the Magpies 4-1 at home in October.

Ryan Moss, Anthony O’Connor, George Moore and Dylan Kearney were all on target for Harrow in that triumph.

Boro will be hoping for a similar result this weekend as they bid to return to winning ways in the league.

And Baker’s boys will also be looking to capitalise on Dorchester’s poor home form, with the Magpies without a win in their last 10 league matches at Avenue Stadium.