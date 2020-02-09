Southern League: Dorchester 0 Hendon 3

Hendon players congratulate Tommy Brewer on his goal (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

Hendon made it six league wins in succession for the first time in nearly five years after overcoming a first-half scare at rock-bottom Dorchester on Saturday.

Captain Tommy Brewer heads Hendon into the lead (pic DBeechPhotography) Captain Tommy Brewer heads Hendon into the lead (pic DBeechPhotography)

But their 3-0 win was not quite as comfortable as the scoreline suggested.

Manager Lee Allinson made one change to his starting line-up with Sam Corcoran coming into midfield in place of Percy Kiagnebeni who dropped to the bench, where he was joined by midweek signing from Metropolitan Police, Tyrique Clarke,

One of the hallmarks of Hendon's recent revival has been their work-rate which has threatened to overwhelm opposition teams. However, in the first 20 minutes that was sorely lacking as Dorchester defied a winless run of nearly four months to attack with pace and confidence.

In the ninth minute they were desperately unlucky not to take the lead. A shot was brilliantly saved by Rihards Matrevics at full stretch and as the rebound was sent goalwards, the big Latvian did even better to block that one too.

Rihards Matrevics maintained another clean sheet (pic DBeechPhotography) Rihards Matrevics maintained another clean sheet (pic DBeechPhotography)

A third effort was also blocked by the goalkeeper, although he didn't know much about this one as he was prone on the floor. A fourth attempt drifted agonisingly wide of the post.

Five minutes later, Dorchester's leading scorer Tom Bath worked himself a yard of space inside the penalty area and was unfortunate to see his powerful effort thud away off the face of the crossbar.

The opening stages were very familiar to Hendon fans who had seen their side be on top in many games during the first half of the season, but failed to make their opportunities count and paid the price later on.

Hendon's first effort came midway through the first half when Corcoran tried to curl an effort into the top corner, but the shot drifted harmlessly wide, Simeon Olalerin then went on a jinking run down the right flank and saw his shot deflected wide of the post.

Joe White out smarts the Dorchester keeper and slides the ball in to double Hendon's lead (pic DBeechPhotography) Joe White out smarts the Dorchester keeper and slides the ball in to double Hendon's lead (pic DBeechPhotography)

Two minutes after the break Hendon thought they had gone ahead when White finished neatly with his left-foot, but his celebrations were cut short by an assistant's flag.

The pressure was beginning to build when Liam Brooks had a strike deflected behind for a corner. Shaun Lucien's delivery was very deep and went beyond the far post to Solomon Sambou, who immediately returned it with interest.

The ball was met by the head of skipper Tommy Brewer, who directed his header inside the post and wheeled away to celebrate his first Hendon goal.

Luca Allinson sends in the telling pass that results in Hendon's third goal (pic DBeechPhotography) Luca Allinson sends in the telling pass that results in Hendon's third goal (pic DBeechPhotography)

From this point on, there only looked to be one winner. The confidence evaporated from the home players and the Greens were able to push on in pursuit of more goals. Aside from a Bath header that was straight at Matrevics, the home side created very little of note.

At the other end, neat interplay involving Corcoran and Lucien saw the latter back-heel to White. Many would have backed the in-form striker to score, but his effort was superbly blocked by Murphy in the Dorchester goal.

With four minutes remaining, Kiangebeni, who had replaced Corcoran, twice showed neat turns inside the Dorcheter box, but failed to get a shot off, when the ball broke to him again, he dug an effort out that went half a yard wide of the post.

Two minutes later, with Dorchester sending their centre-half Walker up front in an effort to salvage a point, gaps appeared at the back and White took full advantage.

Simeon Olarerin connects with Luca Allinson's pass to score his first goal for the Greens (pic DBeechPhotography) Simeon Olarerin connects with Luca Allinson's pass to score his first goal for the Greens (pic DBeechPhotography)

Sent clear on goal, Murphy made another superb save from the striker's first effort, but the ball broke kindly for Hendon's striker to tuck the ball away and seal the points.

Just before White's goal, Joe Howe had replaced Brooks, while Luca Allinson came on for Lucien as Hendon celebrated making the game safe.

In the final minute of stoppage time, a flowing Hendon move ended with Allinson's delicious low cross from the left being slid home at the far post by Olalerin for his first goal for the club. It was deserved reward for the 18-year-old full-back after another all-action and highly impressive display.

Hendon: Matrevics, Olalerin, Perry, Forbes, Brewer, Oshodi, Lucien (Luca Allinson 90), Sambou, White, Corcoran (Kiangebeni 72), Brooks (Howe 84). Unused subs: Tingey, Clarke.