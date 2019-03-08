Search

Advanced search

Discover the history of Hendon FC in brand new book

PUBLISHED: 06:30 13 November 2019

Hendon supporters at Silver Jubilee Park (pic DBeechPhotography)

Hendon supporters at Silver Jubilee Park (pic DBeechPhotography)

Derek_Beech

A new book has been published charting the history of Hendon Football Club.

Written by David Ballheimer, The Hendon Football Club A to Z gives an overview of the history of the club from when it was founded as Christ Church Hampstead in 1908.

In 1914, then playing as Hampstead Town, it joined the Athenian League, but the season was cancelled because of the outbreak of World War One.

In 1963, having become Hendon in 1946, the club was elected to the Isthmian League, where it played until moving to the Southern League in 2018.

Over the years the club played in five Amateur Cup Finals at Wembley, held Newcastle United to a draw in the FA Cup, and won the Athenian and Isthmian League titles.

It is available to order from the publisher at www.llpshop.co.uk , on Amazon and Abe Books, from the Hendon FC Supporters Association Club Shop and can also be ordered from any bookshop.

Most Read

Warburton gives reason behind why Masterson has not featured this season

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA

‘They are open but I love it’ - Former QPR boss Holloway on Rangers’ start to the season

Former Queens Park Rangers manager Ian Holloway (pic: John Walton/PA)

Teenager is stable in hospital after being stabbed in Cricklewood

Police called to stabbing Cricklewood. Picture: Met Police

Brent comes in third place for worst flytipping offences in the country

Brent comes third in the UK for worst flytipping cases

‘Hopefully come January it’s sorted’ - QPR fans react to 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough

Queens Park Rangers' Ryan Manning. Picture: PA

Most Read

Warburton gives reason behind why Masterson has not featured this season

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA

‘They are open but I love it’ - Former QPR boss Holloway on Rangers’ start to the season

Former Queens Park Rangers manager Ian Holloway (pic: John Walton/PA)

Teenager is stable in hospital after being stabbed in Cricklewood

Police called to stabbing Cricklewood. Picture: Met Police

Brent comes in third place for worst flytipping offences in the country

Brent comes third in the UK for worst flytipping cases

‘Hopefully come January it’s sorted’ - QPR fans react to 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough

Queens Park Rangers' Ryan Manning. Picture: PA

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Discover the history of Hendon FC in brand new book

Hendon supporters at Silver Jubilee Park (pic DBeechPhotography)

Brent youth round-up: Fine weekend for U11, U12 and U13 girls

The Brent U13 girls team. Picture: Brent Schools FA

London FA to host first football forum at Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road ground (pic Simon O'Connor)

‘They are open but I love it’ - Former QPR boss Holloway on Rangers’ start to the season

Former Queens Park Rangers manager Ian Holloway (pic: John Walton/PA)

Community gathers for Kenton ward’s annual festive light switch on

mayor of Harrow Cllr Nitin Parekh and mayor of Brent Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi at the Kenton lights switch on. Picture: Gail Hovey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists