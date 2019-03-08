Discover the history of Hendon FC in brand new book

Hendon supporters at Silver Jubilee Park (pic DBeechPhotography) Derek_Beech

A new book has been published charting the history of Hendon Football Club.

Written by David Ballheimer, The Hendon Football Club A to Z gives an overview of the history of the club from when it was founded as Christ Church Hampstead in 1908.

In 1914, then playing as Hampstead Town, it joined the Athenian League, but the season was cancelled because of the outbreak of World War One.

In 1963, having become Hendon in 1946, the club was elected to the Isthmian League, where it played until moving to the Southern League in 2018.

Over the years the club played in five Amateur Cup Finals at Wembley, held Newcastle United to a draw in the FA Cup, and won the Athenian and Isthmian League titles.

It is available to order from the publisher at www.llpshop.co.uk , on Amazon and Abe Books, from the Hendon FC Supporters Association Club Shop and can also be ordered from any bookshop.