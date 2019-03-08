Defender Efete signs for Wealdstone

Wealdstone have added defender Michee Efete to their squad.

The 22-year-old joins from Billericay Town and has already scored his first goal for the club in the 4-1 pre-season friendly win over Bracknell Town last Friday.

He started his professional career with Norwich City and had loan moves to Icelandic side Breidablik and Torquay United in the National League.

After being released by the Canaries last summer, he signed for Maidstone United and spent time on loan at Bath City before signing permanently for Billericay Town in January.

He mainly plays as a right-back but can also play in the middle of defence and at left-back.

Speaking to the club, he said: "I had a good experience last season. The league is quite competitive.

"I feel like I've grown a lot. I just want to do as well as I can and help the team, that's my main focus, getting to the National League Premier and going from there."