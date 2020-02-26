Brennan wants response at Dartford after surprising home defeat to Chelmsford

Wealdstone in action against Chelmsford City. Picture: MontImageMedia Archant

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan wants to see a response from his Wealdstone side when they travel to Dartford on Saturday following a surprise home defeat to Chelmsford City.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The loss on Tuesday brought the Stones' five-game winning league run to an end and was just the second time they have been beaten at Grosvenor Vale in the league this season.

Brennan's side still sit top of the National League South and beat Dorking Wanderers 3-1 on Saturday but face a Dartford side who have enjoyed a good season and sit seventh.

And the Stones boss wants to see his team bounce back immediately, telling the club: "Good teams bounce back. Dartford are a good side in really good form.

"They've recruited really well so it's going to be a difficult game and it's a difficult place to go.

"The conditions probably won't be great.

"It's going to be another game where we're going to have to dig deep."

Jack Jebb could line up against his former club having completed his move from Wealdstone to Dartford last week.

Brennan has since moved to bring in midfielder Kreshnic Krasniqi from Concord Rangers, who has also played for Billericay Town, Enfield Town, Barking and Heybridge Swifts.

A Tom Knowles goal proved to be the difference on Tuesday as the Stones failed to make their opportunities count.

And Brennan also believes refereeing decisions played their part, adding: "I thought big refereeing decisions went against us.

"I felt they had a penalty in the second half on their right but we felt we had two handballs and the clearest penalty you're ever going to see.

"It's gone over the top around 60 minutes and Moses (Emmanuel) has gone clean through on goal and been pulled back.

"The ball has then fallen to Dennon so we would rather the pull back, the penalty and the red card.

"They set up with five at the back and to be fair they worked their socks off.

"Maybe the Saturday caught up with us a little bit. We had ten men for about 40 or 45 minutes against a team that stretch you.

"Maybe I could have rotated so there's a lot of things I've got to look at myself."