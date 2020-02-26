Search

Brennan wants response at Dartford after surprising home defeat to Chelmsford

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 February 2020

Wealdstone in action against Chelmsford City. Picture: MontImageMedia

Wealdstone in action against Chelmsford City. Picture: MontImageMedia

Archant

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan wants to see a response from his Wealdstone side when they travel to Dartford on Saturday following a surprise home defeat to Chelmsford City.

The loss on Tuesday brought the Stones' five-game winning league run to an end and was just the second time they have been beaten at Grosvenor Vale in the league this season.

Brennan's side still sit top of the National League South and beat Dorking Wanderers 3-1 on Saturday but face a Dartford side who have enjoyed a good season and sit seventh.

And the Stones boss wants to see his team bounce back immediately, telling the club: "Good teams bounce back. Dartford are a good side in really good form.

"They've recruited really well so it's going to be a difficult game and it's a difficult place to go.

"The conditions probably won't be great.

"It's going to be another game where we're going to have to dig deep."

Jack Jebb could line up against his former club having completed his move from Wealdstone to Dartford last week.

Brennan has since moved to bring in midfielder Kreshnic Krasniqi from Concord Rangers, who has also played for Billericay Town, Enfield Town, Barking and Heybridge Swifts.

A Tom Knowles goal proved to be the difference on Tuesday as the Stones failed to make their opportunities count.

And Brennan also believes refereeing decisions played their part, adding: "I thought big refereeing decisions went against us.

"I felt they had a penalty in the second half on their right but we felt we had two handballs and the clearest penalty you're ever going to see.

"It's gone over the top around 60 minutes and Moses (Emmanuel) has gone clean through on goal and been pulled back.

"The ball has then fallen to Dennon so we would rather the pull back, the penalty and the red card.

"They set up with five at the back and to be fair they worked their socks off.

"Maybe the Saturday caught up with us a little bit. We had ten men for about 40 or 45 minutes against a team that stretch you.

"Maybe I could have rotated so there's a lot of things I've got to look at myself."

QPR director of football Les Ferdinand provides update on plans for new training ground and stadium

Queens Park Rangers Director of football Les Ferdinand. Picture: PA

Cricklewood stabbing: Two arrested on suspicion of murdering Harlesden man who was stabbed in the neck

Victim Nigel Alcendor. Picture: Met Police

Cricklewood murder launch: Lennox Nigel Alcendor from Harlesden fatally stabbed in the neck

Victim Nigel Alcendor. Picture: Met Police

Brent Council accused of 'asphalt or nothing' as communities demand paving stones on their pavements

Neighbours on Chambers Lane say no to asphalt pavements. Picture: Katherine Fried

Willesden stabbing: Man in his 30s stable in hospital

A man was stabbed in the High Road, Willesden. Picture: David Nathan

QPR director of football Les Ferdinand provides update on plans for new training ground and stadium

Queens Park Rangers Director of football Les Ferdinand. Picture: PA

Cricklewood stabbing: Two arrested on suspicion of murdering Harlesden man who was stabbed in the neck

Victim Nigel Alcendor. Picture: Met Police

Cricklewood murder launch: Lennox Nigel Alcendor from Harlesden fatally stabbed in the neck

Victim Nigel Alcendor. Picture: Met Police

Brent Council accused of ‘asphalt or nothing’ as communities demand paving stones on their pavements

Neighbours on Chambers Lane say no to asphalt pavements. Picture: Katherine Fried

Willesden stabbing: Man in his 30s stable in hospital

A man was stabbed in the High Road, Willesden. Picture: David Nathan

