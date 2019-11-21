Brennan wants second half improvement from Wealdstone as they face Royston Town in FA Trophy

Action from Wealdstone's clash with Hampton & Richmond (pic Adam Williams) Archant

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan says his side "must address" their second half performances as they prepare to take on Royston Town in the FA Trophy.

The Stones were beaten 2-0 away at Hampton & Richmond Borough in the National League South on Saturday but still sit top of the league.

Brennan is targeting improvements as his side return to Grosvenor Vale to face Royston in the third qualifying round, who play their football in the BetVictor Southern Premier Central division.

He said: "We need to be tough to beat.

"We have had two good first half performances. To come out in the second half and concede two in the last two games is disappointing.

"It's something that needs to improve. If we don't score we need to get a clean sheet.

"We maybe need to look at bringing in some experienced players.

"There's no doubt Royston will be difficult. They have a lot of investment in the squad for the division and a lot of experience.

"We didn't have a lot of luck in our FA Cup replay. We need luck in the cups.

"I won the FA Trophy as a player and it was fantastic, I'm not saying we can do that.

"We'll see where we can go, I'm just taking it one game at a time."

The Stones went close to taking an early lead against Hampton & Richmond in the 13th minute when Billy Clifford forced a smart save from Dan Lincoln.

Moments later, Dejon Noel-Williams slid in for a rebound but a combination of Lincoln and the post denied the striker.

In the 25th minute, Beavers' Ruaridh Donaldson surged through the Wealdstone defence for a one-on-one with Jonathan North, who produced a fantastic near-post save to deny the hosts.

Both sides went in at the break level but the home side had the lead when Danilo Orsi-Dadomo rounded North and slotted into an empty net.

New signing Jack Jebb, as well as Jacob Mendy and Ross Lafayette, were all introduced by Brennan off the bench but Hampton & Richmond added another when Jake Gray latched onto Matt Young's cross.

Speaking about the loss, Brennan added: "We had five clear chances and they had four. We weren't clinical enough.

"We have to score when we're on top if we want to win games."