Brennan urges Wealdstone to keep their focus against Tonbridge

Connor Stevens celebrates against Bath City. Picture: MontImageMedia Archant

Dean Brennan has urged his Wealdstone side to keep their focus for their trip to struggling Tonbridge on Saturday following another victory against one of their promotion rivals.

The National League South leaders picked up a remarkable 7-0 win against Bath City on Saturday, who were second going into the clash, and returned to action in the Middlesex Senior Cup on Tuesday to beat Staines Town 7-1.

But after recently dropping points against teams in the bottom half of the table in Billericay Town and Oxford City, Brennan insists they cannot afford to lose concentration.

"There is no easy games in this division," he said.

"We went to Oxford and lost and I don't think they've won a game since they beat us, that shows you how tough it is.

"We've got to have our guard up and stay focused.

"It was nice to enjoy Saturday and Sunday morning but our main focus is what we spoke about at the start of the season, our points total.

"If we achieve that then we'll have an amazing season.

"We just have to make sure we win on Saturday, it's not going to be easy."