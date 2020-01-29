Search

Brennan urges Wealdstone to keep their focus against Tonbridge

PUBLISHED: 07:00 30 January 2020

Connor Stevens celebrates against Bath City. Picture: MontImageMedia

Archant

Dean Brennan has urged his Wealdstone side to keep their focus for their trip to struggling Tonbridge on Saturday following another victory against one of their promotion rivals.

The National League South leaders picked up a remarkable 7-0 win against Bath City on Saturday, who were second going into the clash, and returned to action in the Middlesex Senior Cup on Tuesday to beat Staines Town 7-1.

But after recently dropping points against teams in the bottom half of the table in Billericay Town and Oxford City, Brennan insists they cannot afford to lose concentration.

"There is no easy games in this division," he said.

"We went to Oxford and lost and I don't think they've won a game since they beat us, that shows you how tough it is.

"We've got to have our guard up and stay focused.

"It was nice to enjoy Saturday and Sunday morning but our main focus is what we spoke about at the start of the season, our points total.

"If we achieve that then we'll have an amazing season.

"We just have to make sure we win on Saturday, it's not going to be easy."

Warburton reacts to Wells being recalled as he admits QPR may have to ‘move on’

Nahki Wells while playing for QPR (right) and Nottingham Forest's Albert Adomah. Picture: PA

Neighbours demand street signs are fixed in Kilburn ahead of the Borough of Culture street party in July

Clea Romeo and Agnes Peyser infront of a broken sign in Kilburn

Meshach Williams murder: Two teenagers found guilty after Harlesden man stabbed to death

Dominic Calder and Mikel Mulqueen guilty of murdering Meshach Williams. Picture: Met Police

Injured man speaks out after Kensal Green hit-and-run driver jailed for eight-and-a-half years

Musa Sopa. Picture: Met Police

Police deliver ‘threat to life warning’ letter to gay couple living under threat of violence in Brent

Andrew William Coleman with the Threat to Life notice given to him by police. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

