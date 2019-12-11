Brennan urges Wealdstone to keep feet on the ground after extending lead at top

Dean Brennan and his players celebrate victory over Eastbourne Borough. Picture: MontImageMedia Archant

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan has urged his side to keep their feet "firmly on the ground" after extending their lead at the top of the National League South to seven points.

The Stones picked up a 2-0 victory at home to Eastbourne Borough on Tuesday, meaning they are now three games unbeaten in the league.

But Brennan believes his side cannot afford to get too far ahead of themselves.

"We set ourselves a points total and if we achieve that we'll have an amazing season," Brennan said.

"If someone gets above that then they'll have an unbelievable season as well and we'll be the first to shake their hands.

"We've just got to take it one game at a time, I think that's important, keep our feet firmly on the ground.

"You can be 900 points clear, it doesn't matter it's what you finish with that matters.

"At the minute we're on course to finish with a really healthy points total."

Dennon Lewis gave the Stones the lead after 16 minutes when he picked up a loose ball and fired home from inside the area.

Jerome Okimo then doubled the lead before the break which was enough to secure victory.

The win was also the third consecutive game that Brennan's side have kept a clean sheet, all of which with new loan signing Harry Isted in goal.

Brennan added: "We weren't at our fluent best against Eastbourne Borough in possession but out of possession and defensively we were excellent.

"I knew about Harry already and I knew he was a good goalkeeper.

"We just went a bit more solid. We made that decision after we lost to Royston to basically go a bit more solid and a bit more defensive and not be as open as we have been, I think it's paid off.

"Back on Saturday they didn't have one chance within the game, all of their efforts were from distance.

"I think Eastbourne had one chance, a one-on-one, and when we beat Concord I don't think they really had any chances either."

Wealdstone have no game this weekend due to being knocked out of the FA Trophy.