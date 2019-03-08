Brennan urges players to take opportunity as Wealdstone travel to Chelmsford

Wealdstone in action against Bristol Manor Farm. Picture: MontImageMedia Archant

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan says this Saturday's National League South game away at Chelmsford City will be an opportunity for some of his players to come in and impress.

Brennan will be forced to make at least two changes to his side from the FA Cup win over Bristol Manor Farm on Tuesday with Connor Smith suspended and Jacob Mendy unavailable due to family issues.

And despite league leaders Wealdstone facing a Chelmsford side down in 12th place, Brennan is expecting their opponents to be one of the top sides in the division come the end of the season.

"They are not in the position they want to be in right now but they will be up there," he said.

"They have just invested heavily in a new right-back, they're not messing about. They have good resources.

"It's a tough place to go and play, it's always very windy there.

"They play a totally different style to us. We have to make sure we're up for the physical battle.

"It's important we go there and put our DNA on the game.

"Not many teams will go there this season and win.

"Other players will get an opportunity. They have to come in and take it.

"It's a challenge we're looking forward to."