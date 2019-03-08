Brennan targets immediate response against ‘defensive’ Tonbridge

Search

PUBLISHED: 07:00 25 October 2019

Wealdstone in action against Maidenhead in the FA Cup. Picture: MontImageMedia

Wealdstone in action against Maidenhead in the FA Cup. Picture: MontImageMedia

Archant

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan is expecting his side to have to break down a "defensive" Tonbridge team on Saturday as they look to bounce back from their FA Cup defeat on Tuesday.

A 1-1 draw with National League Maidenhead United on Saturday set up a replay at Grosvenor Vale but the Stones fell to a 2-0 defeat as they exited the FA Cup at the fourth qualifying round stage.

The National League South leaders now return to league action against struggling Tonbridge, though Brennan admits he has injury problems to worry about.

"We've got a few injuries now which isn't ideal and this is what happens when you're in this cup competition," he told the club.

"We've got to keep winning games of football in the division, that's really our main aim.

"We've put ourselves in an unbelievable position, we've got to continue to take it one game at a time.

"There's no doubt they will come here and be defensive. They're fighting for their lives as it is at this moment in time.

"I've watched quite a lot of them already, they'll sit in and make it difficult for us and they'll try stay in the game.

"We've got to make sure we recover right and get on the front foot like we always do, try and get the ground rocking as we always try and do and play the way we do which hopefully will be enough to win the game."

