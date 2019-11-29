Search

Brennan set to make changes to Wealdstone team after recent dip in form

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:39 29 November 2019

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan. Picture: Dan Finill | DFinill Photography

Archant

Dean Brennan admits that he will make changes to his Wealdstone team for this Saturday's National League South clash at home to Concord Rangers.

The Stones were knocked of the FA Trophy by Royston Town on Saturday, while Tuesday's Middlesex Cup game with Hayes & Yeading United was postponed.

Wealdstone lost their last league game 2-0 away at Hampton & Richmond Borough and also drew 2-2 away Dorking Wanderers at the start of November.

And Brennan believes that changes must be made to his team following their recent run of results.

"The way we have performed in the last two and a half games hasn't been strong enough," he said.

"We're going to make a couple of changes, we haven't been good enough in the last couple of games. Some of the other lads will come in.

"We need to make sure we get back to winning games. We need to reach our points target and if we do that, we'll have a brilliant season.

"I know about them as a team. They hit teams on the break and they will sit in.

"They will make it difficult for us. It's going to be a tough game.

"We have to take the game to them and bounce back. We need to work our socks off.

"If we're prepared to outwork them we will win. I still believe in this group of players, we still believe we can work our way out of this."

The Stones found themselves 2-0 down to the Crows, who play in the division below Brennan's side, after goals from Brandon Adams and Josh Castiglione on Saturday.

But they fought back as the returning Ross Lafayette and Jerome Okimo levelled the score at 2-2 before Adams struck again six minutes from time to win the game for the away side.

Brennan did not hide his disappointment, particularly at his side's first half performance as they crashed out of the FA Trophy.

He said: "We're disappointed with the first half performance, it's probably the worst we've had this season.

"It was criminal that we allowed them to score late in the game."

