Brennan says Wealdstone did not receive any luck in FA Cup defeat

Wealdstone were defeated in their FA Cup replay with Maidenhead. Picture: MontImageMedia Archant

Dean Brennan said refereeing decisions were a key factor in his Wealdstone side being eliminated from the FA Cup by Maidenhead United.

After Ross Lafayette's goal was cancelled out by Ryan Upward on Saturday, Wealdstone returned home for the replay on Tuesday as they looked to make it to the first round.

But Josh Kelly struck either side of half-time to eliminate the Stones, while Jacob Mendy was also sent off in the defeat after he was judged to have committed a foul as the last man.

Speaking after the game, Brennan said: "We gave our all but you need a bit of luck in the cup.

"If you go back to the first game we felt their equaliser was offside. Tonight obviously the red card is a major changing point in the game.

"It was a tight game up until that point. I understand the referee's job is very difficult but he got the card out so quick, he didn't even consult his linesman or his assistant referee.

"He's made a decision which has given them a major advantage.

"I'm proud of the players and I'm proud of the football club, you need breaks in this business and I don't think we had the breaks today or on Saturday."