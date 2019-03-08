Search

Advanced search

Brennan says Wealdstone did not receive any luck in FA Cup defeat

PUBLISHED: 15:00 23 October 2019

Wealdstone were defeated in their FA Cup replay with Maidenhead. Picture: MontImageMedia

Wealdstone were defeated in their FA Cup replay with Maidenhead. Picture: MontImageMedia

Archant

Dean Brennan said refereeing decisions were a key factor in his Wealdstone side being eliminated from the FA Cup by Maidenhead United.

After Ross Lafayette's goal was cancelled out by Ryan Upward on Saturday, Wealdstone returned home for the replay on Tuesday as they looked to make it to the first round.

But Josh Kelly struck either side of half-time to eliminate the Stones, while Jacob Mendy was also sent off in the defeat after he was judged to have committed a foul as the last man.

Speaking after the game, Brennan said: "We gave our all but you need a bit of luck in the cup.

"If you go back to the first game we felt their equaliser was offside. Tonight obviously the red card is a major changing point in the game.

"It was a tight game up until that point. I understand the referee's job is very difficult but he got the card out so quick, he didn't even consult his linesman or his assistant referee.

"He's made a decision which has given them a major advantage.

"I'm proud of the players and I'm proud of the football club, you need breaks in this business and I don't think we had the breaks today or on Saturday."

Most Read

Warburton reveals why Hall has been left out of squad

Queens Park Rangers' Grant Hall. Picture: PA

Central Middlesex Hospital: Plans to slash urgent care centre opening hours will go ahead from November

Brent Urgent Care Centre

Kensal Green fire: 200 fled burning Harrow Road hostel

Firefighters on the scene of the Kensal Green hostel fire on Friday night. Picture: LFB

QPR 2 Reading 2: Player ratings

Toni Leistner of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Warburton reveals why Hall has been left out of squad

Queens Park Rangers' Grant Hall. Picture: PA

Central Middlesex Hospital: Plans to slash urgent care centre opening hours will go ahead from November

Brent Urgent Care Centre

Kensal Green fire: 200 fled burning Harrow Road hostel

Firefighters on the scene of the Kensal Green hostel fire on Friday night. Picture: LFB

QPR 2 Reading 2: Player ratings

Toni Leistner of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Brennan says Wealdstone did not receive any luck in FA Cup defeat

Wealdstone were defeated in their FA Cup replay with Maidenhead. Picture: MontImageMedia

Southern League: Harrow Borough 1 Metropolitan Police 2

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker. Pic: TGSPHOTO

FA Cup: Wealdstone 0 Maidenhead United 2

Wealdstone in action against Maidenhead in the FA Cup. Picture: MontImageMedia

Warburton reveals why Hall has been left out of squad

Queens Park Rangers' Grant Hall. Picture: PA

QPR 2 Reading 2: Player ratings

Toni Leistner of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists