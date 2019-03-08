Brennan praises impact of striker Noel-Williams in Dorking draw

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan. Picture: Dan Finill | DFinill Photography Archant

Dean Brennan praised the impact of striker Dejon Noel-Williams but admits his side should have defended better in the 2-2 draw away at Dorking Wanderers.

A Noel-Williams double in the first half had put the Stones two up but Dorking struck back after the break to hand each side a point.

"I was delighted for Dejon. He got bit by a mosquito in pre-season and was out for three weeks," Brennan said.

"He had another injury in the pre-season game against Watford.

"He's a good kid and he works his socks off. He could have had six or seven, hopefully he can continue that form.

"I'm disappointed that we conceded the goals we did and didn't defend a bit better.

"The goal that got them back in the game was an important one. We felt there was a clear foul in the build-up.

"But fair play to Dorking, they got back in the game. They're ambitious and they have a lot of resources."

Noel-Williams' first goal came after just nine minutes when he got on the end of Danny Green's free-kick, before adding a second right before the break as he slotted in Dennon Lewis' low cross.

But Brennan's side missed some key opportunities before being punished in the second half, something the manager admits he was disappointed with.

Wealdstone were also without several key players including forward Ross Lafayette and midfielders Jacob Mendy, Michael Phillips and Billy Clifford.

He added: "We had some unbelievable opportunities.

"We had six or seven great chances and we scored two of them.

"At the start of the second half we had two or three glorious opportunities.

"But when I look at the last ten minutes, I was happy to get away with a point in the end.

"Michael Phillips is one of the best defensive midfield players in the division and probably the division above. He was a big loss for us.

"Billy Clifford makes us play and Jacob Mendy brings us goals. We missed some good players."