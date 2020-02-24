Brennan left feeling the proudest he has been at Wealdstone after Dorking win

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan says his side's 3-1 home win over Dorking Wanderers on Saturday left him feeling the proudest he has been since taking over at the club.

Moses Emmanuel put the Stones in front in the first half when he curled past the goalkeeper before midfielder Connor Smith saw red for a foul on Sam Beard.

But it mattered not as Brennan's side doubled their lead through Dennon Lewis before the wide-man found a third from the penalty spot late on after Dorking had pulled one back.

And the Stones boss praised the character of his side in the victory, telling the club: "It's probably the proudest I've been so far.

"I know we won 7-0 against Bath but that's the proudest I've been because of the circumstances of how the game went.

"I thought we were a little bit wasteful in the first half for the quality that we have.

"But our attitude, our application, our togetherness, the players driving each other forward, the supporters driving us forward. It's a special place to be at the moment.

"We rode our luck at times at the start of the second half but I thought we should have been further ahead in the first half.

"Connor getting sent off at 1-0 up has affected the game and they are a good side.

"The next goal was crucial. They had a couple of good chances at the start of the second half and opened us up.

"But we sort of got to grips, nullified them. They consistently fouled if I'm being honest. I thought they should have had more yellow cards but the referee's job is a tough one.

"I thought the subs affected the game, our subs were very strong.

"All in all it was just a great team performance and I'm delighted because that was a really tricky game."

Next up for the Stones is another home game against Chelmsford City, who sit 11th in the National League South.

And Brennan is expecting a physical battle, adding: "We're just looking forward to the next game, it's been frustrating not playing in the league for a couple of weeks.

"The Eastbourne game was a bit of a disaster. It should have been on, it's a 3G it's crazy.

"It's Chelmsford here on Tuesday and we're looking forward to it, it's going to be a tough game.

"They're a physical side and have some good players."