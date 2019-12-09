Brennan delighted to see Wealdstone keep clean sheet away at Bath

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan. Picture: Adam Williams Archant

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan expressed his delight after seeing his side keep a clean sheet away at Bath City on Saturday.

Bath went into the clash having lost just one of their previous nine games but were unable to break down a Stones side without centre-back Connor Stevens.

It meant defensive midfielder Michael Phillips stepped into the position and Brennan was pleased with his impact.

"We've come here without one of our main centre-halves but I thought Michael Phillips stepped in an centre-half and was absolutely outstanding," he told the club.

"He was man of the match for us by a mile.

"I don't think they had a chance in the whole game. I know we didn't have a lot of chances either.

"I'm really happy with the point and really delighted with the clean sheet.

"We probably didn't pass it as well as we can do but they stopped us from doing that as well."

Wealdstone now turn their attentions to their clash with Eastbourne Borough on Tuesday night and Brennan expects it to be another difficult contest.

He added: "To make it a good point we need to take three points on Tuesday.

"It won't be easy. They'll be well-organised again, they'll be really defensive-minded and they'll make it difficult for us."