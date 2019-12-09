Search

Advanced search

Brennan delighted to see Wealdstone keep clean sheet away at Bath

PUBLISHED: 17:00 09 December 2019

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan. Picture: Adam Williams

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan. Picture: Adam Williams

Archant

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan expressed his delight after seeing his side keep a clean sheet away at Bath City on Saturday.

Bath went into the clash having lost just one of their previous nine games but were unable to break down a Stones side without centre-back Connor Stevens.

It meant defensive midfielder Michael Phillips stepped into the position and Brennan was pleased with his impact.

"We've come here without one of our main centre-halves but I thought Michael Phillips stepped in an centre-half and was absolutely outstanding," he told the club.

"He was man of the match for us by a mile.

"I don't think they had a chance in the whole game. I know we didn't have a lot of chances either.

"I'm really happy with the point and really delighted with the clean sheet.

"We probably didn't pass it as well as we can do but they stopped us from doing that as well."

Wealdstone now turn their attentions to their clash with Eastbourne Borough on Tuesday night and Brennan expects it to be another difficult contest.

He added: "To make it a good point we need to take three points on Tuesday.

"It won't be easy. They'll be well-organised again, they'll be really defensive-minded and they'll make it difficult for us."

Most Read

Cricklewood crash: Police appeal after man dies when car hits lamppost

There was a fatal collision in Dollis Hill Lane. Picture: Daniel Kulakov

Warburton insists Eze will only be allowed to leave ‘on QPR’s terms’

Queens Park Rangers' Eberechi Eze (right) and Derby County's Morgan Whittaker. Picture: PA

‘I know I’ve made a few mistakes’ - Joe Lumley hoping to put errors behind him after first clean sheet

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Joe Lumley. Picture: PA

Teenager remains in a critical condition after being shot in west Kilburn

Shooting in Walterton Road, Kensal Green. Picture: David Nathan

Three arrested in connection with a dead man’s body found in a communal area in St Raphael’s Estate, Neasden

A man's dead body has been found in a communal area of St Raphael's Estate. Picture: David Nathan

Most Read

Cricklewood crash: Police appeal after man dies when car hits lamppost

There was a fatal collision in Dollis Hill Lane. Picture: Daniel Kulakov

Warburton insists Eze will only be allowed to leave ‘on QPR’s terms’

Queens Park Rangers' Eberechi Eze (right) and Derby County's Morgan Whittaker. Picture: PA

‘I know I’ve made a few mistakes’ - Joe Lumley hoping to put errors behind him after first clean sheet

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Joe Lumley. Picture: PA

Teenager remains in a critical condition after being shot in west Kilburn

Shooting in Walterton Road, Kensal Green. Picture: David Nathan

Three arrested in connection with a dead man’s body found in a communal area in St Raphael’s Estate, Neasden

A man's dead body has been found in a communal area of St Raphael's Estate. Picture: David Nathan

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Brennan delighted to see Wealdstone keep clean sheet away at Bath

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan. Picture: Adam Williams

Allinson proud of ‘immense’ Hendon performance against Merthyr Town

Liam Brooks directs his penalty kick goalwards to double Hendon's lead (pic DBeechPhotography)

‘I know I’ve made a few mistakes’ - Joe Lumley hoping to put errors behind him after first clean sheet

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Joe Lumley. Picture: PA

Southern League: Hendon 2 Merthyr Town 1

Liam Brooks celebrates his second consecutive league goal (pic DBeechPhotography)

Southern League: Harrow 1 Tiverton Town 5

Harrow players huddle before the start of play (pic Daniel Gravis/Gravis Visuals)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists