Brennan 'delighted' for Sanchez Watt after he nets winner against Dulwich Hamlet

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan (pic Adam Williams) ADAM WILLIAMS

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan said he was 'delighted' for Sanchez Watt after the former Arsenal man scored the winner in the 2-1 victory against Dulwich Hamlet on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jeffrey Monakana gave away side Dulwich the lead in the first half but the Stones hit back in the second through Michee Efete and Sanchez Watt to hand them victory.

And Brennan praised Watt after the game, telling the club: 'I'm delighted for Sanchez. He's had a real in and out season and that's more like the Sanchez I know.

'Collectively as a team and a football club we showed so much character and so much spirit.

'To be fair to Dulwich they did a good job on us defensively. They got a lot of bodies behind the ball and defended deep.

'We lost Connor Stevens in the warm-up and our tactics totally changed because Michael Phillips was going to screen (Danny) Mills the whole game. That was the plan to stop that really because he's a big threat for them.

'We had a lot of hurdles to jump today and a lot of frustrations to be honest with you but that's what the squad is there for.

'I'm just really proud of everybody.'