'We could have scored more' - Brennan delighted with attitude of players in Bath thrashing

Wealdstone in action in their 7-0 win over Bath City. Picture: MontImageMedia Archant

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan believes his side could have scored even more in their 7-0 hammering of Bath City on Saturday.

The Stones went into the game with a seven-point lead over their opponents, who sat second in the National League South.

But goals from Billy Clifford, Connor Stevens, Danny Green and Michael Phillips, as well as a double from Dennon Lewis and an own goal helped the Stones to a huge home win.

And Brennan says it could have been even better for his side.

"We were really dominant and could have scored more against a very good team," he said.

"Everything fitted into place nicely. The attitude and the application shown was excellent.

"It puts us in a great position. We're just concentrating on ourselves really, there's still a lot of points left to play for.

"I'm delighted to have people scoring from different parts of the pitch. We haven't relied on one player.

"It's a great time to be a Wealdstone supporter but my job is to keep everyone at it and keep focused."

The victory was seen by a bumper crowd of 1,343 and Brennan believes the club are capable of bringing in even more support.

He added: "I think with the location and the size we should be achieving more support.

"Credit to everyone who has been active on social media.

"We have to make sure that when we're at home that the children from the local clubs and schools get involved and create that family atmosphere."