Search

Advanced search

Brennan believes Wealdstone were not clinical enough in Hampton & Richmond defeat

PUBLISHED: 10:30 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:00 19 November 2019

Action from Wealdstone's clash with Hampton & Richmond (pic Adam Williams)

Action from Wealdstone's clash with Hampton & Richmond (pic Adam Williams)

Archant

Dean Brennan blamed a lack of clinical finishing and a poor second half performance for his Wealdstone side's 2-0 defeat away at Hampton & Richmond Borough.

The two teams went in at the break level at 0-0 but Danilo Orsi-Dadomo put his side ahead 11 minutes after the restart before Jake Gray latched onto Matt Young's cross to slot home.

It was the Stones' first game for two weeks having had games against Eastbourne Borough and Billericay Town postponed but still sit top of the National League South.

Brennan believes his side's inability to make the most of their chances cost them in the loss.

"It's always disappointing to lose, it makes you ask more questions like how and why," he said.

"I've watched the game back and we had 23 attempts on their goal and they had 12 on ours.

"We had five clear chances and they had four. We weren't clinical enough.

"The first goal was always going to be important. If we got it they probably would have put their heads down a bit.

"We have to score when we're on top if we want to win games.

"I thought we were pretty solid in the first half and didn't score.

"It's good that we came in at half-time having not conceded.

"We have had two good first half performances. To come out in the second half and concede two is disappointing."

Most Read

Neighbours in Brondesbury slam inadequate housing repairs, antisocial behaviour and asbestos in their estates

Sabrina Taylor and Jason Savage have slammed shoddy repairs in their estate. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Decorated policewoman accused of protecting her Brent sister says she had ‘no idea’ she was handling a child abuse video

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

General Election 2019: Candidates selected in all three of Brent’s constituencies

Left to right: Barry Gardiner, Tulip Siddiq and Dawn Butler are all standing again

General Election 2019: Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson arrives in Kensal Green to plant a tree and woo remain voters

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson plants a tree at the Razumovsky Academy in College Road, Kensal Green. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Most Read

Neighbours in Brondesbury slam inadequate housing repairs, antisocial behaviour and asbestos in their estates

Sabrina Taylor and Jason Savage have slammed shoddy repairs in their estate. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Decorated policewoman accused of protecting her Brent sister says she had ‘no idea’ she was handling a child abuse video

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

General Election 2019: Candidates selected in all three of Brent’s constituencies

Left to right: Barry Gardiner, Tulip Siddiq and Dawn Butler are all standing again

General Election 2019: Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson arrives in Kensal Green to plant a tree and woo remain voters

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson plants a tree at the Razumovsky Academy in College Road, Kensal Green. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Brennan believes Wealdstone were not clinical enough in Hampton & Richmond defeat

Action from Wealdstone's clash with Hampton & Richmond (pic Adam Williams)

Most ‘deprived’ areas revealed – new figures show rich-poor divide

Graffiti in Hamilton Road, Dollis Hill. Crime is one of the factors taken into account when measuring deprivation levels. Picture: Lucy Cox

Baker ‘delighted’ with away point but regrets choice of formation

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Queens Park Harriers youngsters among those representing team Brent at London Youth Games

Queens Park Harriers members at the London Youth Games. Picture: QPH

Neighbours in Brondesbury slam inadequate housing repairs, antisocial behaviour and asbestos in their estates

Sabrina Taylor and Jason Savage have slammed shoddy repairs in their estate. Picture: Nathalie Raffray
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists