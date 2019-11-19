Brennan believes Wealdstone were not clinical enough in Hampton & Richmond defeat

Dean Brennan blamed a lack of clinical finishing and a poor second half performance for his Wealdstone side's 2-0 defeat away at Hampton & Richmond Borough.

The two teams went in at the break level at 0-0 but Danilo Orsi-Dadomo put his side ahead 11 minutes after the restart before Jake Gray latched onto Matt Young's cross to slot home.

It was the Stones' first game for two weeks having had games against Eastbourne Borough and Billericay Town postponed but still sit top of the National League South.

Brennan believes his side's inability to make the most of their chances cost them in the loss.

"It's always disappointing to lose, it makes you ask more questions like how and why," he said.

"I've watched the game back and we had 23 attempts on their goal and they had 12 on ours.

"We had five clear chances and they had four. We weren't clinical enough.

"The first goal was always going to be important. If we got it they probably would have put their heads down a bit.

"We have to score when we're on top if we want to win games.

"I thought we were pretty solid in the first half and didn't score.

"It's good that we came in at half-time having not conceded.

"We have had two good first half performances. To come out in the second half and concede two is disappointing."