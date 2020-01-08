Search

Brennan believes big moments went against Wealdstone in Billericay loss

PUBLISHED: 16:00 08 January 2020

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan. Picture: MontImageMedia

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan. Picture: MontImageMedia

Archant

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan believes big moments in the game went against his side in their 3-1 defeat to Billericay Town.

Goals from Odysseus Alfa, Jake Robinson and Femi Akinwande were enough to hand Billericay the win, with Jerome Okimo scoring for Wealdstone.

Despite having now lost back-to-back games, the Stones still sit top of the National League South by four points.

Speaking to the club after the defeat on Tuesday, Brennan said: "I thought it was a tight game in tricky conditions, obviously the pitch is not ideal for the way we play.

"At 0-0 their goalie made a great save at the far post from Dennon (Lewis).

"They scored a fantastic goal, a great individual goal.

"At 1-0 their goalie made another fantastic save. I thought they were big moments within the game.

"It's a difficult place to go on a Tuesday night. It's the second week of January and the squad is stretched a little bit I have to be honest.

"It's something I was worried about but it is what it is.

There was another big incident at the end of the first half, we had a clear penalty.

"It was inside the box by a good yard and the ref gives a free-kick.

"The're big incidents even though we weren't at our fluent best which the pitch didn't allow us to do."

