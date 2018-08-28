Wealdstone aim to maintain unbeaten run in league on trip to high-flyers Concord

Action from Wealdstone against Dartford in the National League South (pic: DFinillPhotography)

Late Eoin McKeown goal saw Stones draw 1-1 at home to Dartford on Saturday

Action from Wealdstone against Dartford in the National League South (pic: DFinillPhotography) Action from Wealdstone against Dartford in the National League South (pic: DFinillPhotography)

Wealdstone will hope to make it three games unbeaten in the Vanarama National League South in 2019 when they visit Concord Rangers on Saturday.

After beating Slough Town 1-0 on New Year’s Day, Stones followed that up with a hard-earned 1-1 draw against Dartford on Saturday.

The Grosvenor Vale club were indebted to a stoppage-time equaliser from Eoin McKeown after Elliot Bradbrook had earlier put the Darts ahead.

Wealdstone assistant manager Mike Percival was delighted with the late goal against Dartford, but feels his team’s display warranted more than just a draw.

Percival told the club website: “We were absolutely buzzing to get the goal at the end to get the point which was the least we deserved, but we were disappointed not to take the win.

“We were absolutely fantastic and the Dartford game showed exactly how tight and together the squad is.

“To carry on from the performance we gave at Slough on New Year’s Day was absolutely outstanding.

“It wasn’t that we performed well in patches, we performed well throughout the whole 90 minutes and hit the woodwork three times.

“We created other chances too and had a lot of corners which shows the pressure we were putting on Dartford throughout the whole game.”

Wealdstone will hope McKeown can get among the goals again at Concord on Saturday after his late goal against Dartford.

The 20-year-old is on loan at Stones from Sky Bet League Two side Colchester United and Percival feels McKeown is learning a lot from his spell at Grosvenor Vale.

“Eoin is a young lad and being around the first-team squad has been a great experience for him.

“We chucked him in right at the deep end at Biggleswade Town in the FA Trophy in some of the worst conditions I’ve ever been involved in and he did OK.

“Ever since then he’s been doing well in training and he deserved his goal on Saturday because he’s a young pup who’s come here to learn his trade.

“The finish was a very tidy one and he did well when he was on the pitch.”

More goals from McKeown on Saturday may well aid Wealdstone in their quest for another league game unbeaten at the start of the New Year.