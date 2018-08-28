National League South: Concord 2 Wealdstone 2

David Pratt celebrates scoring his second goal of the game for Wealdstone against Concord

Two late goals between Concord Rangers and Wealdstone meant the National League South points were shared on Saturday.

The Stones thought they had found the winner when David Pratt scored in the 82nd minute, but the Beach Boys scored two minutes later.

The game began quietly before the home side got quickly into rhythm and scored after 11 minutes courtesy of striker Alex Wall.

A cross swung in from the left hand side by Tyrone Sterling made it simple for Wall to glance his header past Stones ‘keeper Jonathan North.

It only took Wealdstone six minutes to respond with a chance of their own as Reece Mitchell passed to Godfrey Poku on the right hand side and he crossed – with the ball finding Colchester loanee Eoin McKeown free at the near post but McKeown could not guide his header towards goal.

Only a minute later, Concord scorer Wall saw his free kick to the left of the penalty box fizz past the far post.

Wealdstone then dominated proceedings for 10 minutes and got their reward in the 31st minute as full-back Ramarni Medford-Smith on the left played the ball square into Crawley Town loanee Tarryn Allarakhia who skipped past a Concord player and stormed into the box.

McKeown then took the ball off Allarakhia in the box, quickly cut onto his right foot and shot at Concord goalkeeper Sam Beasant, who saved McKeown’s shot but the rebound fell to Pratt to tuck home his first goal since November.

The Stones dominated possession but neither team could create any key chances before referee Daniel Lamport blew for half-time.

The second half began similarly to the first but the game sprung into life in the 57th minute when Wall got himself in front of a Connor Stevens clearance and put the Concord scorer through on goal.

Wall sprinted into the box and shot left-footed across goal but the ball went wide of North’s far post.

McKeown answered with a chance of his own six minutes later as he charged into the box from the left and saw his curling effort saved by Beasant.

The game lacked key chances from both sides but Wealdstone held their shape well off the ball which would please manager Bobby Wilkinson.

Jeffrey Monakana came off the bench in the 69th minute and made an impact on the left hand side with his pace.

Monakana’s impact was crucial in the 82nd minute when he picked up a loose ball from the left hand side and crossed to the near post, finding Pratt for his second.

The Stones looked like they would take all three points but Concord struck courtesy of Wall again as he fired in from point-blank range at the back post just two minutes later after latching onto Danny Green’s cross from the right hand side.

Concord finished the game stronger and were searching for their first potential win of the New Year.

In the 90th minute Green took a dangerous free kick from the left hand side, but it flew across goal looking for a killer touch from Jack Midson, who could not connect.