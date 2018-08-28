Clapton boss Fowell looking forward to Harrow Borough cup test

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Clapton manager Jonny Fowell is looking forward to testing his squad against Evo-Stik Southern Premier South high-flyers Harrow Borough.

The Tons will welcome Steve Baker’s side to the Old Spotted Dog this evening (7.45pm) for their London Senior Cup quarter-final clash.

The winner will progress into the semi-finals where they will face either National League leaders Leyton Orient or Welling United.

“We’re the lowest ranked team left in the competition,” Fowell said.

“There is Orient, Brentford, Dulwich Hamlet, Welling and Harrow left in the cup, as well as little old Clapton.

“This is what football is about though; we want to put ourselves up against these sorts of teams.

“If we could get through, play Orient at the Old Spotted Dog or get them to move it to Brisbane Road that would be a huge achievement.”

The former Enfield under-21’s coach insisted as long as his side put on a good display he’ll be pleased.

“We just want to put on a good performance, we’ve already achieved a lot by making it this far, no one would have expected us to reach the quarter-finals.

“At the same time though, they’re not going to want to come to the Old Spotted Dog to play.

“Hopefully our ground gives us an extra 10 per cent advantage and the players are really looking forward to it.”

They head into the cup clash on the back of a 2-1 defeat to second-place Takeley in the league on the weekend.

Goals from Matthew Gill and Coby Miles sealed the three points for the visitors despite a superb solo effort from Giovanni Palmer at the Old Spotted Dog.

“It was a good performance from us, but we’re disappointed to have lost, as we felt we deserved more.

“They didn’t have a shot on target in the first-half; we had 90 per cent of the play, so to go in at 0-0 was frustrating.

“Takeley then wanted to play long everything in the second-half, but we scored a fantastic solo effort from Giovanni to put us 1-0 up.

“They got one back and from our point of view it was poor defending and they then got another.”