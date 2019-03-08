National League: Chelmsford 0 Wealdstone 3

Wealdstone kept their play-off hopes alive after a phenomenal performance at Melbourne Stadium earned a 3-0 victory against Chelmsford City in the National League South.

An amazing first-half goal from Danny Green, accompanied by second-half goals from Tarryn Allarakhia and an own goal from Adrian Cascaval earned the Stones a well-deserved three points.

Crawley Town loanee Allarakhia looked hungry from early on, as his dangerous drive earned the Stones a corner inside eight minutes.

Wealdstone's Simon Mensah tried to emulate his counterpart four minutes later and his good work resulted in a free-kick which was curled over by Green.

The home side then had the biggest chance of the game inside 20 minutes, when a set-piece was lofted to Chris Whelpdale at the far-post and his header was parried by Jonathan North to Rhys Murphy whose effort forced another great stop by the Stones keeper.

After a great header to clear his lines two minutes later, North clashed heads with Clarets' Lamar Reynolds and was cleared to continue after being assessed.

Chelmsford were easing themselves back into the game after a strong start from Wealdstone and Whelpdale again leapt highest from Chez Issac's free-kick which was comfortably collected by North after 26 minutes.

Wealdstone came again with more questions for the home side to answer three minutes later, as Godfrey Poku's long-range effort made Nathan MacDonald struggle to save, with the resulting corner from Green headed inches wide by Jerome Okimo.

There was a response from the Essex side when Whelpdale's dangerous throw found Murphy whose acrobatic attempt did not trouble North.

The deadlock was finally broken after 33 minutes when Wealdstone full-back Freddie Grant's backheel eventually bobbled to Green who beautifully fired a half-volley with the outside of his left boot which sailed over MacDonald and into the top corner of the net from the edge of the box.

Jordan Chedozie almost had the perfect opportunity to equalise within two minutes of the half-time whistle, as Whelpdale's good work on the right laid the ball to him but he could not release his attempt before Poku's interception.

The second half began with some fantastic creativity from Allarakhia on the left but he was unfortunate not to see anybody connect with his low cross.

However, Wealdstone doubled their lead five minutes into the half when Allarakhia took control and blasted a deflected left-footed shot into the net from outside the area.

The Stones grabbed a third goal six minutes later when good chasing by Green rewarded the midfielder with the ball and his low cross from the left picked out Cascaval who volleyed into his own net.

Another long-range attempt from Whelpdale was easily grasped by North midway through the half and all other attempts at goal for Chelmsford were either from Whelpdale or Murphy, as both had attempts with 20 minutes left but neither could find the target.

Allarakhia again got in behind on the left channel and when Grant won the ball back and fed him through Allarakhia forced an unorthodox save from MacDonald.

Wealdstone saw the game out to move just two points behind the play-offs ahead of the final game of the season at home to Hemel Hempstead next Saturday.