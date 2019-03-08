Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Capital City Academy to host FA coaching course

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 March 2019

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Course due to start on July 27

Capital City Academy in Willesden has been chosen as a centre for the delivery of FA coaching courses.

The facility is a hub for football in Brent and the school itself is home to the Brent Schools’ Football Association.

Capital City Academy will play host to an FA Level One coaching course which gets underway on July 27.

The course will give aspiring coaches the opportunity to start on the first rung of the coaching pathway.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the County FA to work in partnership with the Academy to engage and provide coach education opportunities within the local community and the borough of Brent,” said Middlesex FA learning manager Paul Sharpe.

Anyone interested in signing up for the coaching course should visit middlesexfa.com/coaches/development-and-courses/fa-level-1-in-coaching-football, where more information can also be found.

It is hoped the course is well attended by people who are looking to make their way in football coaching.

Most Read

Queen Park gunman escapes attempted murder charge after lying in wait before shooting victim

John Paul Emeh. Picture: Met Police

Victory for Bridge Park Community Centre campaigners as High Court quashes Brent Council’s injunction bid over land sale

The Bridge Park team: Leonard Johnson, Maureen Hibbert, Cheryl Phoenix, Shirley Wilson and Jay Mastin victorious after winning Brent Council's summary hearing to silence them. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Josh Hanson: Fugitive wanted in connection with Kingbury man’s death arrested in Romania after four years

Josh Hanson. Picture: Met Police

Wembley great-great-grandmother who has a love of horse racing celebrates 102nd birthday

Melvina Cato celebrating her 102nd birthday with five generations of her family. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Dollis Hill thief and his gun wielding brother jailed for 21 years after robbery spree in Maida Vale

Craig Clarke and Jordan Kagbo Clarke. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Queen Park gunman escapes attempted murder charge after lying in wait before shooting victim

John Paul Emeh. Picture: Met Police

Victory for Bridge Park Community Centre campaigners as High Court quashes Brent Council’s injunction bid over land sale

The Bridge Park team: Leonard Johnson, Maureen Hibbert, Cheryl Phoenix, Shirley Wilson and Jay Mastin victorious after winning Brent Council's summary hearing to silence them. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Josh Hanson: Fugitive wanted in connection with Kingbury man’s death arrested in Romania after four years

Josh Hanson. Picture: Met Police

Wembley great-great-grandmother who has a love of horse racing celebrates 102nd birthday

Melvina Cato celebrating her 102nd birthday with five generations of her family. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Dollis Hill thief and his gun wielding brother jailed for 21 years after robbery spree in Maida Vale

Craig Clarke and Jordan Kagbo Clarke. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Capital City Academy to host FA coaching course

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Daniel Blake death: Grieving father continues to seek answers 23 years on

Daniel Blake

Pupils from a Kensal Rise special needs school celebrate World Down Syndrome Day with a song about acceptance

A young pupil from The Manor School in Kensal Rise

Queen Park gunman escapes attempted murder charge after lying in wait before shooting victim

John Paul Emeh. Picture: Met Police

Josh Hanson: Fugitive wanted in connection with Kingbury man’s death arrested in Romania after four years

Josh Hanson. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists