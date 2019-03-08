Capital City Academy to host FA coaching course

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Course due to start on July 27

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Capital City Academy in Willesden has been chosen as a centre for the delivery of FA coaching courses.

The facility is a hub for football in Brent and the school itself is home to the Brent Schools’ Football Association.

Capital City Academy will play host to an FA Level One coaching course which gets underway on July 27.

The course will give aspiring coaches the opportunity to start on the first rung of the coaching pathway.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the County FA to work in partnership with the Academy to engage and provide coach education opportunities within the local community and the borough of Brent,” said Middlesex FA learning manager Paul Sharpe.

Anyone interested in signing up for the coaching course should visit middlesexfa.com/coaches/development-and-courses/fa-level-1-in-coaching-football, where more information can also be found.

It is hoped the course is well attended by people who are looking to make their way in football coaching.