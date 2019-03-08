Brent youth round-up: Wins for Under-12 and Under-13 Girls

The Brent Under-13 Girls team. Picture: Chris Ampofo Archant

Brent Under-13 Girls ran out 4-0 winners in their top-of-the-table clash with Regents Park thanks to hat-trick from Brianna John-Etiko.

The Brent Under-11 Girls team. Picture: Chris Ampofo The Brent Under-11 Girls team. Picture: Chris Ampofo

Top scorer Scout Waddington opened the scoring when she collected a pass from debut girl Maddie Muir to sprint past the defence and fire beyond the keeper.

The second goal of the game came from an out-swinging corner from Chloe O'Donoghue which John-Etiko volleyed into the top corner.

Regents Park rallied and launched a counter-attack but good work from Sophie Kew and Keely Dibley-Dias broke up play and started their side's own move.

The third goal then came through Maya Rosenberg's inch perfect pass which found John-Etiko to calmly drive the ball past the keeper.

And Brent completed the scoring when goalkeeper Milly May Blues' quick throw released Dibley-Dias, who found Waddington in midfield.

Her pass found John-Etiko on the edge of the box and she completed her hat-trick with a thunderbolt which rebounded in off the post.

Brent coach Kjell Sung said: "The team started quickly and the passing and movement was excellent. Congrats to both teams on a very competitive game."

Meanwhile, Brent Under-12 Girls prevailed over Tufnell Park with a 4-2 win.

The first goal was scored by Kate Fox, who pounced on a rebound from a shot by Olivia Henry to blast into the top corner.

Brent then made it two after 20 minutes when Pele Fakahau played through Henry before she crossed for Georgie Stone to slot home.

Tufnell Park improved in the second half and were harder to break down, scoring two goals in quick succession to get back in the game.

But Brent held their nerve as Henry scored minutes from the end to seal a 4-2 win.

Coach Patricia Taylor said: "I was very pleased with the way we played and proud of the girls for putting in a good shift today."

Elsewhere, Brent Under-11 Girls played well in only their second competitive game but went down 2-0, while the Under-12 Boys' good run came to an end as they lost 8-1 at home to title favourites Haringey.

Middlesex Under-14 Girls won 3-1 at home to Kent in an exciting South East England League match and the Under-16s also triumphed, winning 3-0.