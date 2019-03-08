Brent youth round-up: Wins for U11 and U13 girls; U14 boys record comfortable victory

A hat-trick from Giuseppina Carnavale paved the way for Brent Under-13 Girls to make it two wins out of two with a 6-0 victory over Queens Park Sharks.

The Brent Under-13 Girls football team. Picture: Chris Ampofo

Brent went on the attack straight from the kick-off but the Sharks goalkeeper made some superb saves to keep Brent at bay.

Carnavale broke the deadlock, dribbling in from the left before shooting low into the right corner for 1-0.

Scout Waddington set up Carnavale for the second and she completed her hat-trick by capitalising on a defensive mix up to score the third.

Laiba Mir netted the fourth and Chloe O'Donoghue got on the scoresheet when she dribbled past two defenders and hit a fierce cross-shot to make it five.

The Brent Under-14 Boys football team. Picture: Chris Ampofo The Brent Under-14 Boys football team. Picture: Chris Ampofo

Brent skipper Apolonia Margetson completed the scoring with a strike into the top corner.

Coach Kjell Sung said: "I was proud of the teams efforts today. It wasn't as easy as the scoreline might suggest. Some of the passing in the second half was superb."

Brent Under-11 Girls kicked off their season with a stunning 5-0 victory over Highgate at Regent's Park.

Eabha Kennedy opened the scoring with a spectacular-long range effort before skipper Meg Ingham made it two by calmly slotting the ball home from inside the box after skillful play by Nancy Wales.

Highgate broke forward on the counter but Tallulah Swaby showed good pace, intercepting the pass and slipping the ball to Evie Row who found Eabha Kennedy in midfield.

Kennedy made an inch perfect pass to Sophie Owen who blasted the ball home to make it three.

Owen got in on the act again, collecting the ball from Willow Stone and dribbling through from midfield to score a superb solo effort.

Brent rung the changes, introducing Scarlett Hunn, Tashelle Redhead and Willow Corbett and all three were involved in the final goal, combining well to find Nancy Wales in midfield who skillfully jinked past two defenders and passed to Owen to complete her hat-trick with a thunderbolt into the roof of the net.

Coach Chris Ampofo said: "What a great first game. This group have real spirit and it's great to see so many talented players. They did the borough proud."

But Brent Under-12 Boys did not fare as well as they were beaten 2-1 away at Barnet.

Brent started off well with Danny and Kalungi leading the attack and constantly threatening the Barnet back-line.

Within the first minute, Kalungi played a through ball from the left hand side into Danny, who managed to slot it under the keeper for the first goal of the game.

After this, Brent did well to withstand the pressure from Barnet with good saves from Casper and quality defending from the back three of Tyreece, James and Fabian.

Unfortunately, after a goal mouth scramble following an initial clearance from a corner from Dion which deflected off an opposition player, Barnet were able to equalise in the 22nd minute of the game.

Barnet were determined to take the game to Brent after half-time, creating two opportunities within the first few minutes of the second half.

Casper was able to make some remarkable saves later in the half, with Brent restricting Barnet to taking long range shots due to a compact defence.

But Barnet went ahead in the 43rd minute thanks to a rebound finish from their number seven after a save from Casper.

Brent pushed hard in the last 10 minutes of the game and a great chance for Dion was ruled out due to a close offside call.

Elsewhere, Brent Under-14 Boys made a excellent start to the season, recording an 8-3 win away to Barnet.

The Under-11 Boys played well to secure a 1-0 victory away to Harrow.

But the Under-13s were beaten 8-0 at home by Barnet and the Under-12 girls lost 5-2 by Regents Park Under-13s.

Albi Alexander produced a moment of magic to set up the goal of the game for Brent Under-15s but it was not enough to stop a powerful Barnet running out 5-2 winners at Capital City.