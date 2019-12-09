Search

Advanced search

Brent youth football round-up: U13 girls teams face each other and Princess Frederica win tournament

PUBLISHED: 06:30 10 December 2019

The Brent U13 Girls Two team. Picture: Brent Schools FA

The Brent U13 Girls Two team. Picture: Brent Schools FA

Archant

Both Brent U13 girls teams faced off against each other in the Regents Park League at the weekend.

Olivia Henry gave Brent Two the lead before half-time when she found the bottom left corner of the goal after breaking free down the right.

Some good goalkeeping from Emily Danicka kept Brent Two in front and Henry doubled her side's advantage when she finished well when through on goal to seal the win.

Elsewhere, Princess Frederica Girls were crowned champions of the Brent tournament, which was supported by QPR, at Capital City academy.

The Fred's team were unbeaten as they cruised through the group stage qualifying to top their group.

In the final, they met local rivals Malorees with the game ending 1-1 after normal time but Princess Frederica emerged as winners in the penalty shootout.

Coach Chris Ampofo said: "The standard was really high and showed that Brent schools are full of talented girls."

Most Read

Cricklewood crash: Police appeal after man dies when car hits lamppost

There was a fatal collision in Dollis Hill Lane. Picture: Daniel Kulakov

Three arrested in connection with a dead man’s body found in a communal area in St Raphael’s Estate, Neasden

A man's dead body has been found in a communal area of St Raphael's Estate. Picture: David Nathan

Teenager in a critical condition after being shot in Kilburn

Shooting in Walterton Road, Kensal Green. Picture: David Nathan

Teenager remains in a critical condition after being shot in west Kilburn

Shooting in Walterton Road, Kensal Green. Picture: David Nathan

Warburton insists Eze will only be allowed to leave ‘on QPR’s terms’

Queens Park Rangers' Eberechi Eze (right) and Derby County's Morgan Whittaker. Picture: PA

Most Read

Cricklewood crash: Police appeal after man dies when car hits lamppost

There was a fatal collision in Dollis Hill Lane. Picture: Daniel Kulakov

Three arrested in connection with a dead man’s body found in a communal area in St Raphael’s Estate, Neasden

A man's dead body has been found in a communal area of St Raphael's Estate. Picture: David Nathan

Teenager in a critical condition after being shot in Kilburn

Shooting in Walterton Road, Kensal Green. Picture: David Nathan

Teenager remains in a critical condition after being shot in west Kilburn

Shooting in Walterton Road, Kensal Green. Picture: David Nathan

Warburton insists Eze will only be allowed to leave ‘on QPR’s terms’

Queens Park Rangers' Eberechi Eze (right) and Derby County's Morgan Whittaker. Picture: PA

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Brent youth football round-up: U13 girls teams face each other and Princess Frederica win tournament

The Brent U13 Girls Two team. Picture: Brent Schools FA

Brennan delighted to see Wealdstone keep clean sheet away at Bath

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan. Picture: Adam Williams

Allinson proud of ‘immense’ Hendon performance against Merthyr Town

Liam Brooks directs his penalty kick goalwards to double Hendon's lead (pic DBeechPhotography)

‘I know I’ve made a few mistakes’ - Joe Lumley hoping to put errors behind him after first clean sheet

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Joe Lumley. Picture: PA

Southern League: Hendon 2 Merthyr Town 1

Liam Brooks celebrates his second consecutive league goal (pic DBeechPhotography)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists