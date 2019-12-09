Brent youth football round-up: U13 girls teams face each other and Princess Frederica win tournament

The Brent U13 Girls Two team. Picture: Brent Schools FA Archant

Both Brent U13 girls teams faced off against each other in the Regents Park League at the weekend.

Olivia Henry gave Brent Two the lead before half-time when she found the bottom left corner of the goal after breaking free down the right.

Some good goalkeeping from Emily Danicka kept Brent Two in front and Henry doubled her side's advantage when she finished well when through on goal to seal the win.

Elsewhere, Princess Frederica Girls were crowned champions of the Brent tournament, which was supported by QPR, at Capital City academy.

The Fred's team were unbeaten as they cruised through the group stage qualifying to top their group.

In the final, they met local rivals Malorees with the game ending 1-1 after normal time but Princess Frederica emerged as winners in the penalty shootout.

Coach Chris Ampofo said: "The standard was really high and showed that Brent schools are full of talented girls."