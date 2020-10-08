Brent under-14 girls start off the new season in style with a big win over Sporting Duet

Brent Schools’ under-14 girls started their campaign with a 2-0 victory away from home against Sporting Duet in the Capital Girls League.

All fixtures at Regent’s Park were called off and this game was in doubt following relentless rain over night, but thankfully the pitch passed an inspection which allowed the game to go ahead at Wandsworth Park on the bank of the River Thames.

Brent started the strongest but found it difficult play their usual passing game on the bumpy pitch.

Last season’s top scorer Scout Waddington broke the deadlock as Keely Dibley Dias passed to Laiba Mir, who released Ugomma Ekendu-Obi down the right.

Ekendu-Obi played a pinpoint pass to Waddington who smashed the ball into the net.

The hosts fought hard to equalise but good work by Apollonia Margetson in midfield and excellent defending by Elizabeth Ulusele limited their chances.

In attack the pace of Olivia Henry and Waddington caused the home side all sorts of problems as Brent pinned them back for long periods. Sporting showed spirit in their fight for an equaliser and they broke well, but keeper Pele Fakahau saved well.

Brent increased the lead with a classic counter attack.

Sophie Kew intercepted a pass and slipped the ball to Brent captain Giuseppina Carnavale.

Carnavale then dribbled from the halfway line, jinking past two defenders and played a slick one-two with Waddington before passing the ball coolly into the into the far corner to make it 2-0 on the stroke of half time.

The second half was an action-packed affair as Sporting burst through with a one-on-one chance but again keeper Fakahau reacted well and made a superb save.

Waddington then reacted first in a goalmouth scramble smashing the ball against the bar. Tirion Lewis reacted quickest but her volley was pushed past the post by a reflex save from the Sporting keeper.

Brent coach Chris Ampofo said: “I congratulated the girls on a great performance in difficult conditions. They showed great spirit.”

Brent next face Regent’s Park FC at home at Capital City Academy on October 10, while the borough’s under-13 girls are also in action against Jollof Sports and the under-11 girls face MGA at Regent’s Park.

Brent Schools: Keely Dibley- Dias, Ugomma Ekendu- Obi, Olivia Henry, Tirion Lewis, Pele Fakahau, Chloe O’Donoghue, Sophie Kew, Apollonia Margetson, Anny Da Silva Rosa, Maddie Muir, Maya Rosenberg, Elizabeth Ulusele, Scout Waddington, Laiba Mir, Giuseppina Carnavale.