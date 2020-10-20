Brent under-14 girls move clear at the top of the table

Brent School under-14 girls team (Pic: Chris Ampofo) Archant

Brent under-14 girls gave their best performance of the season so far to take them three points clear at the top of the Capital Girls League with a 2-0 win over Broomwood Panthers.

Brent School under-9 girls team (Pic: Chris Ampofo) Brent School under-9 girls team (Pic: Chris Ampofo)

It was always going to be tough in this top of the table clash against unbeaten Panthers at their home ground at Wandsworth Common.

Brent went on the attack right from the start, Scout Waddington firing just wide after good work on the right wing by Chloe O’Donoghue.

Olivia Henry outpaced the defence but saw her shot well saved but Brent continued to pile on the pressure and got their reward after 20 minutes.

Quick thinking Emily Danicka found Sophie Kew and her neat pass released Giuseppina Carnevale on the left wing. In a contender for goal of the season she dribbled from halfway past three defenders before blasting into the roof of the net for a 1-0 lead.

It was end-to-end stuff as the hosts fought for an equaliser but could not find a way past Brent’s rock solid defence of Kew, Elizabeth Ulusele and Keely Dibley-Dias.

Brent extended their lead when Laiba Mir broke up yet another attack and found Brianna John-Etiko, who threaded the ball to Carnevale on the edge of the box.

Carnevale jinked past a defender and unleashed a fierce shot but the keeper made a reflex save before top scorer Waddington raced in to hit a thunderous home.

Broomwood came out fighting after the restart and broke through the brilliant Brent defence but keeper Emily Danicka dived to her right to make a superb point blank save.

Brent brought on fresh legs and Tirion Lewis went close with a neat snapshot, while Maddie Muir marauded down the left as they absorbed the pressure and continued to counter with Henry working tirelessly up front.

The score remained unchanged giving Brent a well deserved win and coach Chris Ampofo said: “The team defended brilliantly and scored two great goals. They are improving and growing in confidence every game.”

The under-nine girls gave a spirited performance in their second ever fixture going down fighting against a strong Regents Park FC team.