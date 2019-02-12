Waddington and Ferreira double up as Brent beat Ruislip

The Brent under-12 girls' football team face the camera

The Brent under-12 girls’ football team maintained their brilliant form with a 5-0 success over Ruislip Rangers.

Scout Waddington netted twice in the first half, while Kathleen Ferreira also found the target as Brent led 3-0 at the interval.

Ferreira added her second after the interval, before Brianna John-Etiko rounded out the scoring with the final goal on her first appearance of 2019.

The performance was typified by some brilliant passing from Brent and coach Kjell Sung was delighted with what he saw.

“Some of the teams passing and shooting was amazing,” said Sung.

“You can see that the girls are really enjoying their football.

“They trained brilliantly through the spell of cold weather and the improvement is incredible.”

The youngsters now have a huge month ahead of them with plenty of important games, including a match against Arsenal on March 9.

Brent: Waddington, O’Donoghue, Dibley-Dias, Rosenberg, Mir, Kew, John-Etiko, Blue, Ferreira.