Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Waddington and Ferreira double up as Brent beat Ruislip

PUBLISHED: 16:00 27 February 2019

The Brent under-12 girls' football team face the camera (pic: Brent Schools' FA)

The Brent under-12 girls' football team face the camera (pic: Brent Schools' FA)

Archant

The latest news from the Brent Schools’ FA

The Brent under-12 girls’ football team maintained their brilliant form with a 5-0 success over Ruislip Rangers.

Scout Waddington netted twice in the first half, while Kathleen Ferreira also found the target as Brent led 3-0 at the interval.

Ferreira added her second after the interval, before Brianna John-Etiko rounded out the scoring with the final goal on her first appearance of 2019.

The performance was typified by some brilliant passing from Brent and coach Kjell Sung was delighted with what he saw.

“Some of the teams passing and shooting was amazing,” said Sung.

“You can see that the girls are really enjoying their football.

“They trained brilliantly through the spell of cold weather and the improvement is incredible.”

The youngsters now have a huge month ahead of them with plenty of important games, including a match against Arsenal on March 9.

Brent: Waddington, O’Donoghue, Dibley-Dias, Rosenberg, Mir, Kew, John-Etiko, Blue, Ferreira.

Most Read

Homeless pensioner storms Brent Council’s budget meeting asking ‘where are my belongings?’

Pensioner Mary-Regina Ifeajuna at Brent Civic Centre. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Motorbike rider dies after collision with a car in Wembley

Man dies following fatal collision in Ealing Road. Picture: Google

Hayden McCarthy: Kilburn family ‘desperate’ to find vulnerable man missing for nine days

Hayden McCarthy, who has not been seen since February 10. Picture: Rachael McCarthy

Simonne Kerr: Ex soldier admits manslaughter of Wembley campaigner and Britain’s Got Talent finalist

Simonne Kerr with her son Kavele Picture: NHS Blood & Transplant

Harlesden dawn drug raids see five arrested and ‘kilo of class A substances’ seized

A car overturned in a collision with a lorry at the junction of the A13 and New Road, Wennington.

Most Read

Homeless pensioner storms Brent Council’s budget meeting asking ‘where are my belongings?’

Pensioner Mary-Regina Ifeajuna at Brent Civic Centre. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Motorbike rider dies after collision with a car in Wembley

Man dies following fatal collision in Ealing Road. Picture: Google

Hayden McCarthy: Kilburn family ‘desperate’ to find vulnerable man missing for nine days

Hayden McCarthy, who has not been seen since February 10. Picture: Rachael McCarthy

Simonne Kerr: Ex soldier admits manslaughter of Wembley campaigner and Britain’s Got Talent finalist

Simonne Kerr with her son Kavele Picture: NHS Blood & Transplant

Harlesden dawn drug raids see five arrested and ‘kilo of class A substances’ seized

A car overturned in a collision with a lorry at the junction of the A13 and New Road, Wennington.

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Waddington and Ferreira double up as Brent beat Ruislip

The Brent under-12 girls' football team face the camera (pic: Brent Schools' FA)

QPR goalkeeper Lumley says Leeds victory was much-deserved

Joe Lumley of QPR during Queens Park Rangers vs Birmingham City, Sky Bet EFL Championship Football at Loftus Road Stadium on 9th February 2019

Preddie on target as Harrow draw with Walton

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

QPR boss McClaren praised his players for their efforts as they ended winless run

Queens Park Rangers' Luke Freeman in action with Leeds United's Luke Ayling (Pic: Bradley Collyer/PA)

Hendon unable to get the better of Weymouth

Matty Harriott in action for Hendon (pic DBeechPhotography)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists