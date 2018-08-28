Search

Waddington and Carnevale at the double as Brent tame Dragons

PUBLISHED: 16:00 16 January 2019

The Brent under-12 girls' football team face the camera (pic: Brent Schools' FA)

The Brent under-12 girls' football team face the camera (pic: Brent Schools' FA)

Archant

The latest news from the Brent Schools’ FA

The Brent under-12 girls’ football team kicked off the New Year with an emphatic 4-1 win over Dragons.

Despite the final result, the youngsters had to come from behind to triumph with Dragons opening the scoring.

Scout Waddington, though, soon had Brent level when rounding off a flowing move started by keeper Milly-May Blue.

Waddington was soon at the double, smashing the ball into the net after receiving a pass from Laiba Mir.

Brent skipper Giuseppina Carnevale added the third for her side in spectacular fashion as her whipped corner kick flew all the way into the net.

Carnevale also netted the fourth too, tucking home Waddington’s cross at the end of another team move.

“Both teams were excellent,” said Brent coach Chris Ampofo.

“Brent showed great spirit to remain calm and come back from a goal down. They passed the ball well and were rewarded for their hard work not just in the game, but for the work that they do in training.”

Brent: Waddington, O’Donoghue, Ulusele, Dibley-Dias, Rosenberg, Margetson, Kew, Blue, McIntosh, Mir, Carnavale.

