Brent U12s hammer Arsenal Community U12s

The Brent U12 boys football team. Picture: Chris Ampofo Archant

Brent U12 Boys recorded a comfortable 11-1 win against Arsenal Community U12s.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They took the lead after just three minutes with a fine finish into the bottom left corner, before goals on the 12 and 18 minute mark put them 3-0 up at half time.

Brent then managed to score three goals in five minutes after the restart, the first an excellent solo run and the second a free-kick.

Another was added shortly after before Brent opted to change players to different positions which saw them further add to their tally, including a wonderful strike into the top right corner from outside the box.

Elsewhere, Brent U11 boys took part in a tournament at West Ham United's training centre and played Stevenage, Wokingham, Lewisham and Barnet but picked up narrow defeats in each game.

They will now look for an improved result when they take on Harrow in their next fixture.