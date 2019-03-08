Search

Advanced search

Brent U12s hammer Arsenal Community U12s

PUBLISHED: 12:00 24 September 2019

The Brent U12 boys football team. Picture: Chris Ampofo

The Brent U12 boys football team. Picture: Chris Ampofo

Archant

Brent U12 Boys recorded a comfortable 11-1 win against Arsenal Community U12s.

They took the lead after just three minutes with a fine finish into the bottom left corner, before goals on the 12 and 18 minute mark put them 3-0 up at half time.

Brent then managed to score three goals in five minutes after the restart, the first an excellent solo run and the second a free-kick.

Another was added shortly after before Brent opted to change players to different positions which saw them further add to their tally, including a wonderful strike into the top right corner from outside the box.

Elsewhere, Brent U11 boys took part in a tournament at West Ham United's training centre and played Stevenage, Wokingham, Lewisham and Barnet but picked up narrow defeats in each game.

They will now look for an improved result when they take on Harrow in their next fixture.

Most Read

Craig Small murder: Harlesden grime artist charged as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley shooting

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

‘There was a lack of creativity’ - Wells reveals changes at QPR have helped improve his goalscoring

Nahki Wells scores for QPR. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Kilburn stabbing: Boy, 16, stable in hospital following brawl in Kilburn

A 16-year-old boy survived being stabbed following a fight in Kilburn High Road. Picture: David Nathan

‘They’re very, very close’ - Warburton issues injury update

Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Millwall 1 QPR 2: Five things we learned

QPR players warming up. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Most Read

Craig Small murder: Harlesden grime artist charged as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley shooting

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

‘There was a lack of creativity’ - Wells reveals changes at QPR have helped improve his goalscoring

Nahki Wells scores for QPR. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Kilburn stabbing: Boy, 16, stable in hospital following brawl in Kilburn

A 16-year-old boy survived being stabbed following a fight in Kilburn High Road. Picture: David Nathan

‘They’re very, very close’ - Warburton issues injury update

Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Millwall 1 QPR 2: Five things we learned

QPR players warming up. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Brent U10 Girls start season with victory over Barnet Nightingales

The Brent U10 Girls football team. Picture: Chris Ampofo

Brent U12s hammer Arsenal Community U12s

The Brent U12 boys football team. Picture: Chris Ampofo

Car Free Day: Brent communities join in the fun as roads are closed for play schemes

Brent took part in the Car Free Day blocking streets from traffic so families could have fun. Picture: Brent Council

Cricket: Middlesex duo build platform against Derbyshire

Middlesex's Sam Robson (pic: John Walton/PA)

Brennan praises Stones’ mentality after FA Cup thrashing

Wealdstone in action against Farnborough. Picture: Steve Foster
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists