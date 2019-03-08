Waddington and Carnavale double up as Brent thump Regents Park to claim cup

The Brent Under-12 girls' football team celebrate winning the Camden & Regents Park Cup (pic: Brent Schools' FA) Archant

The latest news from the Brent Schools’ FA

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Brent Under-12 girls' football team (pic: Brent Schools' FA) The Brent Under-12 girls' football team (pic: Brent Schools' FA)

The Brent Schools’ FA under-12 girls’ team continued their memorable campaign with a 5-0 victory over Regents Park in the Camden & Regents Park Cup final.

Having already won the Camden & Regents Park League, the youngsters were looking to win their second trophy of the season.

Scout Waddington, Brent’s top scorer this season, nabbed the opener in the first half as she converted after latching on to a cross from Chloe O’Donoghue.

That was how things stayed until the final 15 minutes of the match when Brent began to cut loose.

Giuseppina Carnavale doubled Brent’s advantage from close range when scoring on the rebound after the Park stopper had saved Waddington’s initial effort.

Waddington then added her second of the match with a brilliant volley after O’Donoghue crossed into the box to make it 3-0.

Carnavale was also soon at the double as she found the target following good work from substitute Kathleen Ferreira.

The fifth goal also saw an assist from Ferreira as she teed up fellow replacement Elizabeth Ulusele to round out the scoring.

“It is really exciting to see girls football developing so much in Brent, “ said coach Chris Ampofo.

“The girls have worked really hard and this is only their second season together, but they are a fantastic group and have done Brent proud.”

Brent: Carnavale, Kew, O’Donoghue, Ulusele, Margetson, Ferreira, Mir, Mackintosh, Waddington, Blue, Dibley-Dias.

The news was not so good for the under-11 girls’ team, though, as they lost 6-2 against St Albans despite goals from Georgie Stone and Olivia MacArthur.

Coach Patricia Taylor said: “Thank you to St Albans for being such great hosts. The girls played really well and I am very proud of them.”

Brent’s under-14 boys’ team, meanwhile, crashed out of the London Cup with a 4-1 loss to Redbridge.

There was also disappointment for the under-11 boys’ team as they were beaten 2-1 by Barking & Dagenham.

*Former Brent player Elliot Bonds played the full 90 minutes for Guyana as they qualified for this summer’s CONCACAF Gold Cup with a 2-1 victory over Belize.

“I am delighted for Elliot and his family. He has a great attitude and is very dedicated. It is great to see talented players from Brent progress,” said Brent Schools’ FA chairman Chris Ampofo.