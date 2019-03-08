Carnavale at the double as Brent under-12 girls’ team power into final of the cup

The latest news from the Brent Schools’ FA

Giuseppina Carnavale nabbed a brace as the Brent under-12 girls’ football team powered into the Camden & Regents Park Cup final with a 5-1 victory over Eagles

Carnavale opened the scoring for the youngsters with a powerful effort from distance, while her second came at the end of a flowing team move to double Brent’s lead.

Chloe O’Donoghue then made it 3-0 when netting after good play from Kathleen Ferreira in the build-up.

Keely Dibley-Dias showed good composure to calmly slot home the fourth goal for Brent, before Scout Waddington rounded out the scoring after Eagles had pulled one back.

“That was one of our best displays of the season. I am delighted for the girls and we all look forward to the final,” said coach Kjell Sung.

Brent will now face Regents Park in the final of the Camden & Regents Park Cup on April 23.

Brent: Carnavale, Kew, O’Donoghue, Dibley-Dias, Mackintosh, Waddington, Blue, Ulusele, Margetson, Ferreira.

*There was also joy for the under-nine girls’ football team as they won both of their fixtures on a busy Saturday.

The youngsters first took on AC Finchley Central, who they had previously lost 8-1 against, and recorded a 5-2 victory.

Willow Stone, Eabha Kennedy and Carrie Rattigan were among the scorers for Brent in the emphatic win over Finchley Central.

Their next game saw them take on Barnet Nightingales, with Brent eventually prevailing 4-1.

After conceding the first goal, Brent rallied to score four without reply and triumph on a brilliant Saturday for the team.

“It was a really impressive day out for Brent,” said coach Paul Summers. “Everyone gave their all which resulted in two deserved victories.”

The Brent under-11 boys’ B team also tasted success as they recorded their first win of 2019 with a 2-0 triumph in their match against Woking thanks to goals from Jack Gillmurray and Daniel Lascelles.

“I am very proud of the players. They really deserved a reward for their great attitude and hard work all season,” said coach Joe Pascoe.

There was disappointment, though. the for under-11 boys’ A team as they lost a seven-goal thriller 4-3 despite showcasing plenty of effort and endeavour in their match.