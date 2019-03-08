Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Carnavale at the double as Brent under-12 girls’ team power into final of the cup

PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 March 2019

The Brent under-12 girls' football team reached the Camden & Regents Park Cup final with a 5-1 win over Eagles (pic: Brent Schools' FA)

The Brent under-12 girls' football team reached the Camden & Regents Park Cup final with a 5-1 win over Eagles (pic: Brent Schools' FA)

Archant

The latest news from the Brent Schools’ FA

The Brent under-nine girls' football team beat AC Finchley Central and Barnet Nightingales on Saturday (pic: Brent Schools' FA)The Brent under-nine girls' football team beat AC Finchley Central and Barnet Nightingales on Saturday (pic: Brent Schools' FA)

Giuseppina Carnavale nabbed a brace as the Brent under-12 girls’ football team powered into the Camden & Regents Park Cup final with a 5-1 victory over Eagles

Carnavale opened the scoring for the youngsters with a powerful effort from distance, while her second came at the end of a flowing team move to double Brent’s lead.

Chloe O’Donoghue then made it 3-0 when netting after good play from Kathleen Ferreira in the build-up.

Keely Dibley-Dias showed good composure to calmly slot home the fourth goal for Brent, before Scout Waddington rounded out the scoring after Eagles had pulled one back.

The Brent under-11 boys' B team beat Woking 2-0 (pic: Brent Schools' FA)The Brent under-11 boys' B team beat Woking 2-0 (pic: Brent Schools' FA)

“That was one of our best displays of the season. I am delighted for the girls and we all look forward to the final,” said coach Kjell Sung.

Brent will now face Regents Park in the final of the Camden & Regents Park Cup on April 23.

Brent: Carnavale, Kew, O’Donoghue, Dibley-Dias, Mackintosh, Waddington, Blue, Ulusele, Margetson, Ferreira.

*There was also joy for the under-nine girls’ football team as they won both of their fixtures on a busy Saturday.

The youngsters first took on AC Finchley Central, who they had previously lost 8-1 against, and recorded a 5-2 victory.

Willow Stone, Eabha Kennedy and Carrie Rattigan were among the scorers for Brent in the emphatic win over Finchley Central.

Their next game saw them take on Barnet Nightingales, with Brent eventually prevailing 4-1.

After conceding the first goal, Brent rallied to score four without reply and triumph on a brilliant Saturday for the team.

“It was a really impressive day out for Brent,” said coach Paul Summers. “Everyone gave their all which resulted in two deserved victories.”

The Brent under-11 boys’ B team also tasted success as they recorded their first win of 2019 with a 2-0 triumph in their match against Woking thanks to goals from Jack Gillmurray and Daniel Lascelles.

“I am very proud of the players. They really deserved a reward for their great attitude and hard work all season,” said coach Joe Pascoe.

There was disappointment, though. the for under-11 boys’ A team as they lost a seven-goal thriller 4-3 despite showcasing plenty of effort and endeavour in their match.

Most Read

Swaminarayan School closure: Staff redundacies and subjects wiped off the curriculum

The Swaminarayan School in Neasden

Dollis Hill thief and his gun wielding brother jailed for 21 years after robbery spree in Maida Vale

Craig Clarke and Jordan Kagbo Clarke. Picture: Met Police

Found: Missing Alzheimer’s sufferer Beverley

Beverley Worrell went missing on Saturday morning. Picture: Met Police

Sudbury dad-to-be fatally stabbed by a convicted killer who believed he was a ‘paid assassin’ court hears

Victim Stefan Bledar Mone. Picture: Met Police

Harlesden nurse holding a charitable gala to celebrate Mother’s Day

Janelle Victry is hosting a Mother's Day Banquet & Award Ceremony in aid of Women affected by Domestic Violence

Most Read

Swaminarayan School closure: Staff redundacies and subjects wiped off the curriculum

The Swaminarayan School in Neasden

Dollis Hill thief and his gun wielding brother jailed for 21 years after robbery spree in Maida Vale

Craig Clarke and Jordan Kagbo Clarke. Picture: Met Police

Found: Missing Alzheimer’s sufferer Beverley

Beverley Worrell went missing on Saturday morning. Picture: Met Police

Sudbury dad-to-be fatally stabbed by a convicted killer who believed he was a ‘paid assassin’ court hears

Victim Stefan Bledar Mone. Picture: Met Police

Harlesden nurse holding a charitable gala to celebrate Mother’s Day

Janelle Victry is hosting a Mother's Day Banquet & Award Ceremony in aid of Women affected by Domestic Violence

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Carnavale at the double as Brent under-12 girls’ team power into final of the cup

The Brent under-12 girls' football team reached the Camden & Regents Park Cup final with a 5-1 win over Eagles (pic: Brent Schools' FA)

Lawal defeats Kauppinen on points to maintain unbeaten record

Unbeaten cruiserweight Mikael Lawal (pic: Scott Heavey/PA)

Hendon thrash Feltham to reach Vase final

Hendon in action earlier in the Herts/Middlesex One season (pic: Nick Cook)

Sudbury dad-to-be fatally stabbed by a convicted killer who believed he was a ‘paid assassin’ court hears

Victim Stefan Bledar Mone. Picture: Met Police

Harlesden nurse holding a charitable gala to celebrate Mother’s Day

Janelle Victry is hosting a Mother's Day Banquet & Award Ceremony in aid of Women affected by Domestic Violence
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists