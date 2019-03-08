Brent boys beaten on penalties by Basildon

The latest news from the Brent Schools’ FA

There was heartbreak for the Brent Schools' FA under-12 boys' football team as they were beaten on penalties by Basildon in the Brent Super Cup.

In a close game, the two sides cancelled each other out as the fixture ended 0-0 which prompted the need for a shootout to decide the victor.

Brent lost the shootout after Basildon netted all five of their penalties, but could still be proud of their efforts.

'The boys did really well and worked extremely hard,” said coach Michel Farrell.

“It would be hard to pick a man of the match they all battled hard and did extremely well.”

There was better news for the Brent under-nine girls' football team, however, as they beat AC Finchley Central 7-4 in a thrilling encounter.

Eabha Kennedy netted six times for Brent in the win, with Suki Bell nabbing the other goal.

The Brent under-11 girls' team, meanwhile, gave a good account of themselves in a series of 20-minute periods against AFC Wembley's under-nine boys' side.