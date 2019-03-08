Search

Brent boys beaten on penalties by Basildon

PUBLISHED: 16:00 01 May 2019

The Brent Schools' FA under-12 boys' football team face the camera (pic: BSFA)

The Brent Schools' FA under-12 boys' football team face the camera (pic: BSFA)

Archant

The latest news from the Brent Schools’ FA

There was heartbreak for the Brent Schools' FA under-12 boys' football team as they were beaten on penalties by Basildon in the Brent Super Cup.

In a close game, the two sides cancelled each other out as the fixture ended 0-0 which prompted the need for a shootout to decide the victor.

Brent lost the shootout after Basildon netted all five of their penalties, but could still be proud of their efforts.

'The boys did really well and worked extremely hard,” said coach Michel Farrell.

“It would be hard to pick a man of the match they all battled hard and did extremely well.”

There was better news for the Brent under-nine girls' football team, however, as they beat AC Finchley Central 7-4 in a thrilling encounter.

Eabha Kennedy netted six times for Brent in the win, with Suki Bell nabbing the other goal.

The Brent under-11 girls' team, meanwhile, gave a good account of themselves in a series of 20-minute periods against AFC Wembley's under-nine boys' side.

Teenager stabbed muliple times on Cricklewood bus in front of horrified passengers

A teenager was stabbed on board a 245 bus in Cricklewood. Picture: Richard Rowland

Meshach Mitchell Williams death: People appeal for information after 21-year-old fatally stabbed in Harlesden

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Police appeal for witnesses after fatal Neasden roundabout crash

Neasden Roundabout, in Neasden Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Police appeal to identify man who was killed after being hit by a car in Neasden

Distinctive tin found on man killed in a car collision in Neasden Lane. Picture: Met Police

Gladstone Park neighbours woken up by blazing car police believe is linked to Harlesden murder

Fire services were called at 2am to a blazing car in Gladstone Park

